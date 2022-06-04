HOLLY SPRINGS — The last ever high school start on the mound for Perquimans left-hander Tanner Thach was a good one and the Pirates needed every bit of it.
Only one run came home for Perquimans during Game 1 of the 1A NCHSAA state championship series against Cherryville Friday night, and it wasn’t the most exciting way to score either, but it was enough.
Thach tossed a complete game one-hitter against Cherryville, propelling the Pirates to a 1-0 victory and to within one win of a second consecutive state title.
“Sometimes it’s like that. You’re not going to score seven or eight every time you go out, so I’m proud of the guys,” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “We fought hard and we have to come back and do it again tomorrow.”
As rain in the forecast fortunately held off Friday around Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium, Thach began a dominant day on the mound with a first-pitch ground out to shortstop of Cherryville’s Landon Hahn.
Colby Brown made the play between second and third base, firing it to first a little off line, but good enough for first baseman Jett Winslow to put the tag on Hahn easily for an immediate first out.
Two pitches later, Brown backed up his pitcher again with an impressive sliding play to his left to haul in a Collin Robinson grounder. That throw to first was perfectly on target for the second out and the Perquimans fans who made the two-plus hour trip roared in appreciation.
The only hit Thach gave up on Friday was a one-out line-drive single to center by Kanon Willis in the second inning, but he then recorded his first two strikeouts of the game to avoid any other threat.
Thach pitched a clean 1-2-3 third before having a little trouble hitting the strike zone in the fourth. He walked back-to-back guys on five pitches each with one out, but again the threat didn’t escalate as he battled and struck out the next two guys.
That’s when the offense finally found a way to give him some support after coming up short earlier.
Perquimans (30-1) had runners on first and second in both the first and third innings thanks to a combination of four hits, but Cherryville’s Brayden Reynolds got out of both jams unscathed.
Jakob Meads breathed some life into the offense and the Perquimans crowd, however, ripping a 3-1 pitch into left-center field for a line-drive double that reached the fence to begin the bottom of the fourth.
After numerous pickoff throws back to second base from Reynolds, Jackson Russell laid down a bunt that the pitcher came up to field.
Reynolds decided to throw to third in an attempt to catch Meads, but the Perquimans left fielder made it safely.
Eli Gregory then hit a chopper to third that Cherryville’s Willis fielded and threw to first for the out, but it was a run batted in for Gregory with Meads making his way to home plate for the first and only run of the game.
Perquimans gets on the board first with small ball. 1-0 Perquimans after the fourth. #NENCSports pic.twitter.com/wyVuiSKoA6— Daily Advance Sports (@TDAsportsNENC) June 4, 2022
“We have guys who have come through all year in pressure situations at the plate and we didn’t really do that tonight, but we did it once and it was enough,” Roberson said.
Trenton Sawyer singled after that and landed on second base for two runners in scoring position when a throw went toward home plate, but back-to-back outs in foul territory kept Cherryville within one.
Thach came back out to the mound in the top of the fifth with the lead and didn’t look back.
Nine batters came up for the Ironmen (21-11) in the final three innings and not one of them reached base.
He struck six of them on his way to 12 on the night, including the final two batters he faced to finish the game.
His strikeout of Chase Miller in the top of the seventh was the finishing touch on an outstanding way to close out his final appearance on the mound in a Perquimans uniform.
Final: Perquimans 1, Cherryville 0. Pirates one win away from another state title.#NENCSports pic.twitter.com/gssMwZWKUI— Daily Advance Sports (@TDAsportsNENC) June 4, 2022
“It’s so much better pitching with the lead,” Thach said. “You just feel so much more calm and peaceful on the mound, so it helps so much. I actually felt like my stuff was better as the game was going. I couldn’t command my fastball great early but toward the last few innings, I commanded it so it was really a game-changer in the end.”
Roberson certainly expressed his appreciation for what Thach did Friday night, but also pointed out the defensive effort including Brown’s early plays and a nice catch in foul territory from first baseman Jett Winslow as his body faced the outfield.
“Unbelievable performance from an outstanding individual on the mound, but a great team win,” Roberson said.
Macon Winslow led Perquimans with two of the team’s seven hits Friday night.
With the tight 1-0 victory, Perquimans is now one win away from becoming the first repeat champions in program history.
The Pirates will look to complete it Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Game 2 of the state championship series.
If Cherryville wins that one, the winner-take-all Game 3 will be played at either 5 p.m. or 8 p.m. depending on the development of the 3A championship series being played on the same field.
“Right now, our backs aren’t up against the wall,” Roberson said. “They could be (on Saturday), but right now they’re not. So we can breathe a little easier tonight, but we have to show up ready to play.”