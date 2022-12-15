Little Library

Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown (left) and Perquimans County Librarian Michelle Lawrence (right) bookend the new “Little Library” on Stokes Street in downtown Hertford. Thanks to a $14,995 Bright Ideas Grant, the Pettigrew Regional Library System will soon be installing 15 “Little Libraries” in four area counties, including two in Perquimans County.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Readers who can’t regularly make it to their county library in Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell or Washington counties will soon have another option.

Thanks to a $14,995 Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library System will soon be installing a total of 15 “Little Libraries” in the four counties, including two in Perquimans County.