...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming
southeast this afternoon, west late tonight, and rough waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown (left) and Perquimans County Librarian Michelle Lawrence (right) bookend the new “Little Library” on Stokes Street in downtown Hertford. Thanks to a $14,995 Bright Ideas Grant, the Pettigrew Regional Library System will soon be installing 15 “Little Libraries” in four area counties, including two in Perquimans County.
Readers who can’t regularly make it to their county library in Chowan, Perquimans, Tyrrell or Washington counties will soon have another option.
Thanks to a $14,995 Bright Ideas Grant from the State Library of North Carolina, the Pettigrew Regional Library System will soon be installing a total of 15 “Little Libraries” in the four counties, including two in Perquimans County.
Each Little Library will be painted red and include small book cabinets and glass doors for easy viewing. The grant also will help purchase new books to stock each library. Each Little Library will be maintained by the main library in each county covered by the grant.
Judi Bugniazet, director of the Pettigrew Regional Library, wrote the grant for the project.
“With a total population of over 43,500 residents spread out across 1,580 square miles in Chowan, Washington, Perquimans, and Tyrrell counties, it is difficult for some patrons to access the Library’s resources regularly,” she said.
The Little Libraries are designed so that readers “take a book and leave a book,” she said.
“But if you don’t have a book to leave, please take one and enjoy the read and return it when finished,” Bugniazet said. “The libraries will be stocked twice a month and will have new books and gently used donated books to replace any that have been taken.”
According to Perquimans County Librarian Michelle Lawrence, one of Perquimans’ Little Libraries will be located by the mailboxes on Stokes Street in Hertford; the other will be by the Courthouse Annex on Church Street.
“We are very excited about this idea and look forward to it working in each county,” Lawrence said. “We also want to thank Mayor (Earnell) Brown and County Manager Frank Heath for their help with this project.”
The four Little Libraries in Chowan will be in the following locations: the Northern Chowan Community Center; the Rocky Hock Rescue Squad Building (next to Jim’s Deli); the Boys & Girls Club; and the Edenton Farmers Market.
For Little Library locations in Tyrrell and Washington counties, check out those libraries’ Facebook pages.