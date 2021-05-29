Landon Mason arrived at the Perquimans County Recreation Center Tuesday morning (May 25) and checked his watch.
It was only 7:15 a.m. and people were already lined up in their vehicles for a free food giveaway event that wasn’t scheduled to start for another three hours.
“I am extremely surprised,” said Mason, who is executive director of the Edenton-based Economic Improvement Council. “We knew there was a need, but the volume of traffic speaks volumes.”
Mason was commenting shortly after the 10 a.m. start of the Big Pop Up, a community free food distribution organized by the EIC. The event served residents throughout the region, among them a van filled with residents from nearby Tyrrell County. Some people also made the drive from Virginia to receive the food and household products that various agencies and organizations were distributing.
As the event unfolded, traffic backed up from Granby Street, where the recreation center is located, onto Harvey Point Road. At the center, traffic was divided into three lanes.
With the trunks of their vehicles popped up — that’s where the name of the event, Big Pop Up, comes from — residents were directed by a Perquimans County sheriff’s deputy into one lane that led them past a long row of distribution points.
Without having to exit their vehicle, residents had their car trunk loaded with food and other supplies to help them manage during a time when many are still hurting from the loss of work or reduced hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mason said there were enough supplies on hand to fill the trunks of 800 vehicles. Organizers planned to give away 800 hundred boxes of fresh produce, 800 bags of apples, 1,600 cases of canned iced tea and 5,000 pounds of chicken.
Families with infants also got an extra boost with the giveaway of thousands of diapers of all sizes, plus lotion, baby wipes and other baby products. The diapers were provided by the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, which is based in Durham.
Other bags were stuffed with home cleaning supplies, plus facemasks and hand sanitizer. In one section stood a mountain of new mattress pads that were being given away to help residents sleep better.
According to the EIC, its mission is to help reduce poverty in a 10-county region of northeastern North Carolina. In organizing the Big Pop Up, EIC partnered with the Alexandria, Virginia-based charitable organization Good360 and the North Carolina Community Action Association.
“It’s a great turnout,” said Yvette Ruffin, the NCCAA’s communications director. The association is based in Raleigh and is the chief sponsor of the Big Pop Up.
Good360 partners with a network of corporations to raise donations that help improve the lives of families during tough economic times, such as during the pandemic, and after natural disasters.
Michael Price, Good360’s director of program development, was among the volunteers Tuesday. He echoed Ruffin’s comments that the turnout by residents was great.
Although based in the Washington, D.C. area, Price spends a good deal of his time on the road representing his agency at events like the Big Pop Up in Hertford. Tuesday’s Big Pop Up marked the third such event Price has attended recently in North Carolina. The first two were in Statesville and in Charlotte.
Volunteers assisting in Tuesday’s Big Pop Up represented several groups and organizations, including the North Carolina National Guard, members of EIC’s board of directors, Perquimans County Head Start, Perquimans County EMS and Sheriff’s Department and others.