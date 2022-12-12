The exploits of Edward Teach, the English pirate better known as the notorious Blackbeard, are the stuff of fact and legend.

The pirate, who got his nickname from his thick black beard and frightening visage, plundered ships off the East Coast and West Indies in the early 18th century until he was killed during a ferocious battle with Colonial soldiers and sailors off the coast of Ocracoke in 1718.  

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com