The exploits of Edward Teach, the English pirate better known as the notorious Blackbeard, are the stuff of fact and legend.
The pirate, who got his nickname from his thick black beard and frightening visage, plundered ships off the East Coast and West Indies in the early 18th century until he was killed during a ferocious battle with Colonial soldiers and sailors off the coast of Ocracoke in 1718.
However for Hertford resident Beth Sessoms, Blackbeard is a misguided snake who will always be close to her heart and occupy a prominent place on her bookshelf.
Sessoms, a first-time author, self-published the children’s book, "Blackbeard: The Bodacious Bandit and Fascinating Tales of Perquimans County," in April. The book, published by her company, Fascinating Tails Publishing, follows the adventures of a misguided snake named Blackbeard and his quest to find happiness among the colorful creatures of the Albemarle Sound.
Sessoms, who recently signed copies of her book at an event at the Perquimans Art Gallery, said she penned "Blackbeard: The Bodacious Bandit and Fascinating Tales of Perquimans County" with her grandchildren in mind.
“I wanted to leave my six granddaughters something original from me," she said. "I also was interested in portraying the local animals in a fictional story. I wrote the book during (the) COVID (pandemic) over 9 months, but the illustrations took another six months."
Sessoms said she decided to self-publish her work so she could select her own illustrator.
Sessoms' book is beautifully illustrated by Elena Zeheznyak, a Ukrainian illustrator who completed art for the book while Russia was bombing her home in the nation's capital, Kyiv.
“I searched online for my illustrator," Sessoms recalled recently. "After six months of searching, I narrowed it down to two illustrators: one from Russia and one from Ukraine. It is ironic that those two countries had artists that appealed to me."
Sessoms said after asking each of the illustrators to draw one of her characters according to a verbal description she gave them, she chose Zeheznyak, the illustrator from Ukraine.
Zeheznyak said she was "very glad" Sessoms chose her to illustrate her "Blackbeard" book.
"For me, as an illustrator, a new customer is always a mystery: no one knows whether it will be comfortable to work together ...," Zeheznyak said. "I was incredibly lucky with Beth. It was easy and comfortable to work with her."
Zeheznyak said the "dynamism" and "bright characters" in Sessoms' story "immediately came to life in my imagination."
"Illustrating this story made me happy," she said. "Unfortunately, due to the started war in Ukraine, I could not continue my work."
Zeheznyak said she and her family first fled to Poland before settling in Walkenreid, Germany. Her husband and brother are still fighting in Ukraine and currently the artist is working on Christmas drawings and selling them in local German markets, raising funds to send to the troops on the front.
“We are trying our best to help. Even when we are not home," she said. "Our women and children make little souvenirs, paint them ... make angels, baked cookies and pancakes. All funds are transferred to the armed forces of Ukraine."
Zeheznyak said Sessoms and the author's family and friends have helped support her and her family since they had to flee their home, and she says that support "gave me the strength to complete the project."
"And in her face I found not only a good author, but also a wonderful friend," Zehenzyak said, referring to Sessoms. "Beth also continues to support me and help people in Ukraine. I am very grateful to her for this."
Zeheznyak said to her delight, Sessoms' book "turned out wonderful."
"I'm sure kids and their parents will enjoy this book," she said. "And I look forward to many more interesting and vivid stories from Beth. I really hope I will be able to participate in the creation of her new projects.”
Sessoms said her first publishing effort has been a learning experience.
“The process was more involved than I had originally expected," she said. "I formed an LLC (limited liability corporation) for my publishing company and found a printer online as it was important to me to offer a quality book with color illustrations. Once the book was edited and formatted, it took six months to print and receive the shipment."
Some of the delay was due to shipping issues related to the pandemic, Sessoms said. She said sales have been "good so far" and the book has received good reviews.
Copies of "Blackbeard, The Bodacious Bandit and Fascinating Tails of Perquimans County" are available at The Perquimans Arts League Gallery at 133 N Church Street, Hertford or through the author’s website: www.fascinatingtails.com.