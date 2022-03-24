In 1972, the number one song in America was “American Pie” by Don McLean. The most popular film was “The Godfather.” And the Oakland A’s beat the Cincinnati Reds in seven games in the World Series.
A lot has changed since then.
One thing that hasn’t is Woodard’s Pharmacy.
Located at the corner of Church and Market streets, in the heart of Historic Hertford, Woodard’s Pharmacy remains an iconic Perquimans County landmark. It’s also a testament to its owner, Charles Woodard’s dedication and service to his community.
Woodard, a Hertford native, took over ownership of the pharmacy in 1972, opening for business on Jan. 2. Since then, he has stood watch from behind the counter as hundreds of thousands of patrons have come and gone over the decades.
The pharmacy’s hallmark sign hangs high over the Church Street sidewalk, welcoming all who enter to experience a slice of bucolic Hertford where time moves a bit slower.
Around mid-afternoon in the autumn, one can find everyone from the high school quarterback to sheriff deputies wandering through Woodard’s door, looking for a cold drink or a scoop of old-school hand-dipped ice cream. The usual pharmacy customers dart in and out after saying their hellos and picking up their orders.
All the while, Woodard can be found behind the counter, calmly and methodically running the show. That usually means refilling prescriptions, answering phone calls and greeting old friends.
Everything from greeting cards to vitamins to handmade goods and locally produced items can be found on Woodard’s shelves.
The pharmacy has become a sort of gathering point, and not just for locals. Tourists who venture off U.S. Highway 17 have also found their way to this historic gem.
Recently on a quiet afternoon at the store, Woodard sat down to talk about his own history.
Growing up in Hertford, he graduated from Perquimans County High School, where he got to play football on a team coached by his father. Because his father had a background in education, Woodard said his dad urged his children to seek their future doing something else.
“He told us to look at something other than education,” Woodard said. “So I decided to go into pharmacy.”
Woodard says he found his way at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a fact he remains proud of to this day. Adorning the walls at Woodard’s are dozens of pieces of memorabilia from UNC and the Tar Heel athletic programs. Woodard also wears his UNC class ring on his right hand.
On his left hand is a golden wedding band — a symbol of his love for his wife, Harriette.
“I’ve been married 52 years,” Woodard said. “I graduated in ‘69, got married in ‘69 and got my (pharmacist) license in 1970.”
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long, though,” he continued. “My plan once was to retire at 55. I had built a house and gotten some farmland. My wife now asks me as a joke: ‘What happened?’”
Woodard, who celebrated his 75th birthday in 2021, said he plans to continue working as a pharmacist a bit longer — as long as his health holds up.
Before it became known as Woodard’s Pharmacy, the building at the corner of Church and Market streets was known as Harmon’s Pharmacy. Woodard said he worked at Harmon’s a bit during college, before transitioning into a more full-time position there.
During that time, Woodard spent many days interning with the Mitchener family of pharmacists in nearby Edenton. He also spent a lot of time with close friend, Jimmy Hunter. While Hunter was known to the baseball world as “Catfish,” to locals like Woodard, he was just “Jimmy.”
After playing together on a winning high school football team in the 1960s, the pair kept their friendship alive through the decades — even after Hunter became a baseball superstar pitcher, first for the Oakland A’s, and then for the New York Yankees. They remained close until Hunter’s death in 1999 after a hard-fought battle with ALS.
“We’d go pheasant hunting, we would go down and play golf tournaments. We always had a good time together,” Woodard recalls. “I remember when he signed with the Yankees, the team would call us at the pharmacy and I would call Jimmy and ask him if he wanted to talk to them or not.”
Pausing to lament his friend’s passing, Woodard said: “The trouble with getting older is that some of us disappear too soon.”
Helen Hunter, Jimmy Hunter’s widow, recalled her late husband’s friendship with Woodard.
“Charles would always let Jimmy go down to the pharmacy and sign baseballs,” she said. “The proceeds from the balls would go to the Lion’s Club. Charles still helps us with the ALS Walk and is the treasurer of the Jim Catfish Hunter ALS Foundation. He’s always willing to help with anything.”
When Woodard first reopened the pharmacy that became Woodard’s Pharmacy in 1972, he said 70-hour work weeks were the norm. Working that many hours came with drawbacks, however.
“I don’t have many regrets in the business, but I do regret how I did not have as much time to watch my family grow as I would like,” he said. “A lot of ball games and dinners that I missed out on because we didn’t close until about 7 o’clock each night.”
Woodard pointed to a portrait of his family that hangs behind the counter. While the piece is quite a few years old now, he said it often reminds him of those long workdays, where he would glance over and remember what he was working for: his family.
Woodard wasn’t the first — or last — member of his family to pursue work as a pharmacist. His brother, uncle, numerous cousins and now his daughter all work or have worked as pharmacists at one point or another.
Daughter Dabney Scaff followed in her dad’s footsteps.
“As long as I can remember, my dad has been a fixture in our community,” she said. “Growing up he taught us what it meant to serve others. From late night or Sunday calls for people that needed medication or advice, he always happily obliged by taking that call or meeting them at the pharmacy.”
Scaff said watching her dad’s community-mindedness in fact led her to pursue a career as a pharmacist.
“By watching him, at an early age, I knew that I wanted to be a pharmacist,” she said. “I would like to thank him for not only what he has done for me individually, but for what he has meant to our town. He has given his very best every day for 50 years.”
Serving as a hometown pharmacist isn’t the only way Woodard gives back to the community. He also “moonlights” as a county commissioner in Perquimans, and is now in the middle of his second term.
“Many days he goes to (commissioner) meetings after working 10 hours that day,” Scaff said.
As a county commissioner, Woodard gets to serve alongside his good friend, Wallace Nelson.
“He touches people’s lives,” Nelson said, referring to Woodard. “He is very fair-minded as a commissioner, very level-headed. He works well with everybody and has a heart for the community. He also participates in civic activities and at his church, Hertford Baptist.”
Nelson attributes Woodard’s fame throughout the county to his generosity and kindness to others.
“I’ve seen him help so many people having a rough time, whether they have a sickness or have a terminal illness,” Nelson said. “In the community, anything that comes up, I’ve seen him desire to help — that’s why everybody knows him. They know he tries to contribute and help people.”
Nelson also pointed out Woodard’s longstanding practice of hiring high school students, typically around the time they get their driver’s license, to give them a steady job.
“He hires young folks and gives them an opportunity to work a job, he’s very cooperative with them to participate in things like marching band or football, what have you,” Nelson said. “This speaks pretty highly of his character.”
Brooke Suermann, who worked for Woodard for eight years, began her time at the pharmacy while still in high school. She has nothing but praise for him and his work in the community.
“He was the best boss I’ve had and probably will ever have; he’s amazing to work for,” she said. “I recently started working as a pharmacy technician, something I never would have considered for myself if it hadn’t been for his guidance. I learned so much from him, not only about the business, but also life.”
Besides Suermann, at least 12 other former employees of Woodard’s have gone on to work in the pharmacy business.
Some employees decided to make their work career at Woodard’s. Linda Bundy, who retired on Feb. 11, worked with Woodard for more than 47 years, almost as long as he’s owned the business.
Woodard honored Bundy with a reception upon her retirement, inviting the community to stop by to congratulate her on her retirement — something dozens did.
Jennifer Byrum, who worked at Woodard’s for over 10 years, said both Bundy and Woodard always went out of their way to help others.
Byrum said she met so many folks in the community just from working at the Woodard’s counter every day.
“I think the pharmacy has been a hub of activity for the town of Hertford,” she said. “People from every location in the county and other counties come to this pharmacy for one reason or another.”
Despite the closure of one of Hertford’s main links to the county — the S-Bridge which is being replaced with a new bridge — patrons have still found their way to Woodard’s, traveling a few extra miles just to stop in.
“A lot of that has to do with the one-on-one service they can trust,” Byrum said. “It is also a meeting place of sorts, especially for the gentlemen in town who come to talk about sports or politics. The senior citizens love to come eat lunch there and socialize. So do the high schoolers.”
Woodard recalls one of his longest customers — who walked through the pharmacy door around the time he first opened — who still comes in almost every day for one thing: Woodard’s famous homemade pimento cheese sandwiches.
“I have a few customers who are still here from the beginning. One lady comes and gets a pimento cheese sandwich almost every day, stays for an hour and chats with folks,” Woodard said.
“You’d be hard-pressed to find someone from Perquimans that doesn’t have fond memories of going to the drugstore,” Suermann said. “I feel lucky to know him.”
“I hope we never see it close — it would be a great loss for the town and county,” Byrum added. “It may change in leadership, but hopefully the feeling of community you get when you go in there will not change. I cannot ever imagine a large (drugstore) chain taking it over, because what we gain for this community there would be gone.”
Woodard believes the reason Woodard’s continues to be successful despite the arrival in the region of big-box pharmacies like Walgreens and CVC is his pharmacy’s combination of nostalgia and personability. He suggested that the pharmacy’s vintage ice cream offerings may also play a role.
“I’m not going to go down as a good pharmacist, I’m going to go down as the ice cream man,” Woodard joked.
He continued: “People aren’t just a number here, compared to corporate stores. They’re known. As soon as they walk in we get their prescription ready to go, so they feel important. I make myself as accessible as possible to them.”
However, even Woodard himself acknowledges that one day, when he is gone, the pharmacy will change hands.
Reflecting on that, he said that he is satisfied with how his career has gone.
“I’m happy with what I’ve done. I may not have pleased everybody, but I did what I could,” Woodard said. “I try to help those who come in and are sick with not much to give. You don’t go to heaven on your works but I’ll at least go home feeling like I did what I could to help people.”
He then looked around the pharmacy for a moment.
“But, I’ve got three kids, a decent home and accomplished more than I thought I could,” he said. I’m not as invincible as when I first started, but I’m riding this last wave high.”