When Tommy Barrett’s grandfather arrived in America from Naples, Italy, seeking the American Dream, he had nothing but the clothes on his back.
Decades later, in a small North Carolina town called Hertford, his grandson forged his own American Dream.
And now three decades later, Tommy’s Pizza — the fruit of Tommy Barrett’s dream — is a Perquimans County institution. Located in the Food Lion shopping center off U.S. Highway 17 in Hertford, Tommy’s Pizza has served freshly made pizzas to several generations of loyal customers.
A lot has changed in Barrett’s life over the past 30 years. When he arrived here in 1993, he was 32. He turns 62 this year.
Also, when he and wife Virginia arrived, they had only two children: Anthony and Nick. With the addition of Tommy and Grace, they now have four.
While Hertford may be his adopted home, Barrett says he grew up in New Jersey, in a small town called Pennington. His father, a plumber, came from a family of Italian immigrants.
Barrett said he and his friend, Nino, opened a shop on the Jersey Shore when Barrett was just shy of 20. Some time later, Nino and his brother Rocco journeyed south to the Outer Banks. Barrett was later invited to come along.
By 1991, Nino had opened a pizza shop in Hertford and Barrett was helping out. Nino soon left for the Hampton Roads area, however.
Jimmy Winslow then hired Barrett to manage the pizza portion of his barbecue restaurant. In 1993, Barrett bought the business and opened Tommy’s Pizza on Edenton Road Street, near White’s BBQ, which later became Captain Bob’s.
At first, Barrett said he noted how small Hertford was — how there was “not much” around. The town would grow on him in time, however.
“It was a big change, a big culture shock,” Barrett says of his move to Hertford. “I was 30 and I was young, hanging around the city and city life. I was in the steelworkers union and doing (road) paving. We worked all over New Jersey and New York, it’s a different atmosphere.”
“Coming down here is like a different way of life, you know?” he continued. “It took time to adjust.”
Before opening Tommy’s, Barrett already had experience making pizzas. While in New Jersey, he kept busy making pizzas while also working construction jobs. The work taught him a lot about pizza-making.
“There’s pizza makers and there’s pizza men,” Barrett notes. “There’s guys that come in and they can make pizza but can’t do everything else. So the art of learning this business with guys like Nino was that you’re going to learn every aspect of the business.”
Barrett said he worked hard to learn every aspect of the pizzeria business — from ordering ingredients and making the sauce to keeping the books.
“A pizza man in New Jersey worked a minimum of six days a week from open to close, that’s 8:30 or 9 in the morning until maybe 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. when you’re done,” Barrett said. “Even when I came here, I had that mentality, because it’s like conditioning.”
Not too long after Barrett opened Tommy’s Pizza, Jesse Harris, who owned multiple shopping centers in Hertford, invited Barrett to move his shop to the Food Lion shopping center. Two expansions to the shop followed, allowing Barrett to add dining space. The largest expansion came after the laundromat adjacent to Tommy’s Pizza shut down.
“When we took over the old laundromat, Virginia drew up the plans,” Barrett said. He said his wife has played a key role in the business.
“She ran the store while I was in a wheelchair because of my bad leg,” Barrett said. “She jumped right in and she was doing the stuff I was doing. Without her, we wouldn’t be here today because she had to step up and she did.”
Barrett also sings the praises of Carl and Cathy Terranova as well as Rhonda and Danny Gregory for their help getting Tommy’s where it is today. He also praises the Harris family.
“Jesse and Clark (Harris) were big influences to get out there and do this,” Barrett said. “I was really unsure but they were sure. Jesse was an older man who had vision: he knew what was coming and built a lot in his lifetime here.”
Barrett also thanks his loyal customers, without whom, he says, his business wouldn’t still be around.
“There have been a lot of people over 30 years that helped me become successful, aside of course from my customers, because I can’t do it without them,” Barrett noted. “You know they say it takes a village. I can’t come in and say I did it all myself.”
Barrett has given a lot back to the community over the years. He’s volunteered to help with Special Olympics, donated to athletic booster clubs, and coached local sports teams.
Trophies line the shelf above the restaurant’s bar, evidence of Barrett’s more than 20 years as a volunteer coach with Perquimans Parks and Recreation. Barrett said the trophies bring back a lot of good memories. A lot of the kids who helped earn those trophies now bring in their own children to Tommy’s for pizza.
Like a lot of other restaurants, Tommy’s was hit by labor shortages caused by the pandemic. Barrett was forced to reduce the hours Tommy’s is open.
“Some places closed and never reopened during COVID,” he said. “That’s why we’re not open at lunch anymore. We just can’t obtain enough help to open up.”
Barrett said his pickup window is the main reason the store weathered the pandemic.
“During COVID people didn’t want to come in,” he said. “A lot of people were freaked out at the time. So I attribute our success to Jesse and Clark for putting that window in.”
Traveling back to New Jersey for visits, Barrett said he’s seen the crippling effects of the pandemic. Many of the old mom-and-pop restaurants he once frequented along U.S. Highway 13 are now gone, many never to return.
“Everyone wants (to eat at) a chain (restaurant) these days, everyone wants corporate,” he lamented.
One difference between the pizzas at chain pizzerias and Tommy’s, according to Barrett, is the ingredients.
“We still make our dough, the sauce is still tomatoes that we grind. We use Grande Cheese, probably the best mozzarella in the country,” Barrett said. “Our sausage comes on a truck and we cook it. The beef topping is fresh ground beef; mushrooms, peppers and onions are all sliced fresh.”
While the cheesesteak may be a popular go-to menu item, Barrett said his pepperoni pizza is still Tommy’s number one seller. And one of the restaurant’s biggest pizzas, the “Tominator,” has come to symbolize the business. Printed on T-shirts and signs advertising the “Tominator” is the catchphrase: “You’ll be back.”
Discussing the future of Tommy’s, Barrett noted his working days may be winding down soon.
“I’m 62 in a few months; I don’t want to work every day anymore,” Barrett said. “I’m tired, my body’s beat up. You get to the point where you want to start having some fun.”
Barrett said he’s always dreamt that one of his kids would take over Tommy’s, but they’ve made it clear that “none of them want it.”
“If someone came and made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, I may have to walk,” he said. “I may have to get out.”
Barrett said he wants to enjoy more time fishing and spending time with his family, particularly his new granddaughter. She turns a year old this month.
“Maybe I’ll teach her how to fish or something, maybe she’ll go fishing with her granddad,” he joked.
One thing’s for sure: Barrett has no plans to leave the area once he retires.
“We raised our children here, so where do you go? This is home,” Barrett said. “There’s no reason to go anywhere else. I’m surrounded by all this water, it’s a beautiful place, this is home.”