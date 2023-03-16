Patton

Patton the therapy dog is helping Perquimans Emergency Services by both “listening” to children and helping with community education.

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

Patton, the Perquimans County therapy dog, loves his pals at Perquimans Emergency Services.

He brings his happy tail with him whenever he walks into their headquarters in Winfall. He’s goofy, enthusiastic and has never met a stranger. He’s a world-class stress reducer.