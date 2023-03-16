...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Patton the therapy dog is helping Perquimans Emergency Services by both “listening” to children and helping with community education.
Patton, the Perquimans County therapy dog, loves his pals at Perquimans Emergency Services.
He brings his happy tail with him whenever he walks into their headquarters in Winfall. He’s goofy, enthusiastic and has never met a stranger. He’s a world-class stress reducer.
But he and his black lab partner, Bunsen, play two other important roles in the community.
First, they listen to kids. An ambulance ride as either an observer or a passenger is stressful. At a community event last fall, a little girl climbed aboard and started petting Bunsen. Intently. She then shared the story of her father’s heart attack and then repeated several times “then they shut the door, the lights were flashing, and they drove away.”
Imagine being a small child, watching Daddy be whisked away in an emergency. She needed to say out loud what she held in her heart. Bunsen listened.
Another young man explored the ambulance with one hand firmly planted on Bunsen’s head. As he asked questions about various pieces of equipment, he shared a story of an injury that landed him, semi-conscious, in the back of an emergency vehicle.
As he looked around, splintered memories popped into his head as he pieced together the details of a terrifying event. Anchored to Bunsen, he seemed to gain confidence as he verified what role different pieces of equipment played in his transport. He ended his visit saying that maybe, someday, he would work in emergency services.
Children will talk to a dog and share what they can’t say to an adult. Therapists, protective service agencies, and law enforcement use dogs in abuse cases where a wet nose and wagging tail create an atmosphere of trust where children will actively share a trauma. Some dogs even go to court to support a child called to testify.
There’s a reason these animals are called “therapy” dogs. They listen, with love. No judgment, questions, or blame — just listening.
The second role the dogs play is community education.
“First and foremost, we want every child in the county to know who we are, to know how to call 9-1-1, and to give us their location,” said Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon. “We want them to see us as a friend and come out and wave us down.”
He continued: “It’s not as simple as pressing three buttons on the kitchen wall-phone. Times have changed. They (children) need to activate an adult’s cellphone and know that caring help is on the way.”
Behind the scenes, emergency officials have been working with Patton on a safety curriculum based on the North Carolina Standard Course of Study that starts by teaching preschool children about their hearts, health and cardio pulmonary resuscitation. The children learn to listen for a heartbeat, discern what a true emergency is, and figure how to get help.
Each unit of the course is based on the previous year in the hope that by the time a child is in their teens, a new generation of life-savers will emerge and students may even consider a career in public safety.