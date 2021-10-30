Thursday is your last chance to see the Perquimans High School Theater Department perform in front of a live audience for the first time since the COVID-10 pandemic started.
The students will present Mike and Matt Steele’s play, "A Family Reunion To Die For" both Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Perquimans County High School auditorium.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults, with all proceeds going to the Perquimans County High School Theater Department.
During a rehearsal at the auditorium last week, PCHS seniors expressed excitement about being back on stage in front of a live audience.
"It's very exciting to be back on stage and I'm excited for everyone to see what we have been working on," said Shayla White.
According to PCHS theater teacher Grace Jones, "A Family Reunion to Die For" is a murder mystery comedy that includes audience participation.
People will enjoy the humor in the show, White predicted.
Tylisa Brothers, who is operating the lights for the show, said it's bittersweet to watch the production knowing it's her final year as a student at the school.
Alex Montgomery, also a senior, expressed enthusiasm about being on stage in a play for the first time since freshman year.
"It's pretty exciting for me to be back on stage," Montgomery said.
"It's thrilling," added Rayyimah Jordan.
D.J. Levesque said the production "is like a new start."
Michael Verbeten also said it's exciting to be part of the high school's resumption of live theater performances.
The play is also a directorial debut for Jones, who is in her first year as the school's theater teacher after teaching elementary school last year in Tyrrell County.
Jones has plenty of acting experience, having performed in plays while a student at College of The Albemarle and then as a theater major at Appalachian State University.
A synopsis of the play states the following:
“It’s time for the Knotting Family Reunion, and newlywed Christine Franklin is eager to show off her husband Freddie to the family she hasn’t seen in years. The joyful reunion quickly turns sour, though, when different guests began to get murdered.
"To make matters worse," the synopsis continues, "a terrible storm has trapped all of the guests inside. It’s up to Freddie to catch the murderer and save his blushing bride. After all, he is a detective — well, a mall security guard turned wannabe detective, anyway."
The play features Shayla White as Gretchen Wilcox, Danielle Trueblood as Connie Carlson, Vivien Lane as Beatrice Googleheimer, Rayyimah Jordan as Christine Franklin, Michael Verbeten as Freddie Franklin, Jedediah Ray as the Costumed Guest, Rhianna Tucker as Lola Matthews, Meredith DeCastilla as Carla Jo Michaels, Abigail Gibbs as Rhonda Mae Michaels, Shellea White as Nelly Camp, Tyanna Eaton as Molly, Emma Deweese as Minnie, Alex Montgomery as Joel March, DJ Levesque as Stefan Livingston, Rayna Carver as Suzanne Livingston, Renee Smith as Rachel Shanklin, and Tre’Quan Griffin as Robert Shanklin, and behind the scenes, Jessika White serves as Assistant Director, the Director Team consists of Jamecia Hurley and Ny’Kea Spellman, Cheyenne Beasley is the stage manager, and Crenia Elliott is the manager of props/costumes.