Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN... PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...EASTERN BERTIE...NORTHWESTERN CURRITUCK... AND CHOWAN COUNTIES...THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTH CENTRAL CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH... At 309 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles north of South Mills to near Morgans Corner to Rockyhock to near Williamston. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Virginia Beach, Elizabeth City, Camden, Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, South Mills, Chesapeake, Chapanoke, Cape Colony, Tyner, Snug Harbor, Nixonton, Belvidere, Rockyhock, Morgans Corner, Burgess and Whitehall Shores. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.