Santa tells (seated, l-r) Royal Archer, Myracle Archer, (standing, l-r)) Nova Felton and Legacy Warren more about himself prior to listening to their wishes for Christmas during Historic Hertford Inc.’s annual Breakfast With Santa event at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford, Saturday.
The Historic Hertford building was filled with the aroma of pancakes and sausages as well as a bit of holiday wonderment during Saturday’s annual Breakfast With Santa event.
The breakfast, hosted by Historic Hertford Inc., boasted sellout crowds during both its 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. sessions, drawing a total of 40 adults and 70 children.
HHI members scurried like elves during both sessions, flipping flapjacks, pouring orange juice, bussing tables, and taking reservations for times with Santa — all while making sure everyone was having a jolly time.
Peggy Winslow, on the piano, and Nancy Jones, playing the violin, added to the holiday mood by performing Christmas music.
Both young and old peaked through the doors of the Carolina Moon Theater to get a glimpse of St. Nicholas, who was sitting center stage on a red velvet couch and engaged in reading long lists that apparently contained the names of exactly who had been nice and, well, who hadn’t been.
Once breakfast was finished, the doors to the theater opened and children entered and were greeted by Santa.
“Good morning boys and girls, my name is Nicholas,” said the robust bearded man sitting on the couch.
After Legacy Warren, Royal Archer, Myracle Archer and Nova Felton took seats next to Santa, he proceeded to tell them more about himself.
“My name is Nicholas, some call me Santa Claus, and I came to America around 1773,” he said. “I was born in Turkey and I live at the North Pole. I am going back tomorrow to get ready for next week.”
“Did you come by sleigh?” asked Royal Archer.
“No, I flew here by plane,” Santa replied. “A car picked me up and will drive me back to the airport. I only use the sleigh on Christmas Eve.”
With their eyes shining brightly, each of the four children proceeded to whisper, one after the other, to Santa what they would like for Christmas. They then stepped off the stage and more children with Christmas wishes took their place on Santa’s couch.
After the event, Santa said he was impressed.
“It was a very enjoyable and productive day,” he said. “Everyone enjoyed themselves.”
There is also good news for all those who visited with Santa on Saturday: He reported that every single child he spoke with was on his “Nice” list. None were on the Naughty list.