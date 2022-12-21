Santa Breakfast

Santa tells (seated, l-r) Royal Archer, Myracle Archer, (standing, l-r)) Nova Felton and Legacy Warren more about himself prior to listening to their wishes for Christmas during Historic Hertford Inc.’s annual Breakfast With Santa event at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford, Saturday.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

The Historic Hertford building was filled with the aroma of pancakes and sausages as well as a bit of holiday wonderment during Saturday’s annual Breakfast With Santa event.

The breakfast, hosted by Historic Hertford Inc., boasted sellout crowds during both its 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. sessions, drawing a total of 40 adults and 70 children.