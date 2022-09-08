...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Toast the Perquimans, Historic Hertford Inc.’s annual beer and wine-tasting festival, will be held at the Hertford Marina, Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
If you’ve always wanted to raise a glass to the Perquimans River, you’ll get your chance next weekend.
Historic Hertford Inc. is hosting Toast the Perquimans, a beer and wine tasting festival, at Hertford Marina on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will feature craft brews from local breweries, food trucks, wine tastings and music.
From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., guests can raise a glass toasting the river enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. Located entirely within Perquimans County, the river runs from Durant’s Neck in the north to Harvey Neck in the south, passing through Hertford before emptying into the Albemarle Sound.
“We’re excited to be sponsoring this event,” said Susan Cox of Historic Hertford. “Now that the (new S-Bridge) bridge is readying to open it is the perfect time to toast the Perquimans.”
The event is billed as an “unlimited beer and wine” tasting. There will be a variety of food trucks on hand for those wishing to dine while toasting.
Cuz n’ Kirk Experience will provide the musical entertainment for the evening. The band, a staple at Dave’s Red Barn, Blackwater Jack’s in Washington and Vito’s in Ahoskie, combines classic rock, R&B, blues, and blended dance music.
Tasting tickets for the event are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. General admission is $10 for those who just want a taste of the event without actually toasting. For online tickets go to HistoricHertfordInc.org.