toast the perquimans

Toast the Perquimans, Historic Hertford Inc.’s annual beer and wine-tasting festival, will be held at the Hertford Marina, Saturday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Historic Hertford Inc.

If you’ve always wanted to raise a glass to the Perquimans River, you’ll get your chance next weekend.

Historic Hertford Inc. is hosting Toast the Perquimans, a beer and wine tasting festival, at Hertford Marina on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event will feature craft brews from local breweries, food trucks, wine tastings and music.