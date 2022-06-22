The location of the Juneteenth festival in Hertford on Saturday was evidence that “change has come,” local historian Keith Rouse said.
Rouse said when he was growing up, he and other Black children “dared not come onto this ground.”
“This ground” Rouse was talking about is the green space located behind the Horace C. Reid Jr. Community Building. It recently was named “Central Park,” and Hertford officials have high hopes for the park as a site for community events in the future.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday a group of 15-20 people gathered at the Colored Union Soldiers Monument for an opening ceremony and then walked a few blocks to Central Park for the rest of the Juneteenth festivities. The crowd grew exponentially as the day’s activities continued, eventually reaching about 200.
Winfall Mayor Fred Yates was one of the speakers for a brief ceremony held at the park.
“Today is Freedom Day, and we are free,” Yates said. “Don’t let anybody fool you — you are free.”
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown was unable to attend the event but sent prepared remarks that were shared by Councilwoman Sandra Anderson.
“In 1619, twenty to thirty Africans were brought to the shores of Virginia as slaves,” Anderson said, reading Brown’s remarks. “Over the next 400 years, millions were to follow. Our ancestors were tortured, used as free labor, dehumanized, denied the right to own property, read, write or vote.”
Brown’s comments reviewed the history of the news of the Emancipation Proclamation arriving in Galveston and the growth of celebrating Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday.
“Yes, we survived and have arrived at this day of celebration, in Hertford, North Carolina,” Anderson said.
Brown’s remarks also celebrated the memory of Mayor Horace Reid, the first African-American mayor of Hertford, who died May 31.
“We honor the man of excellent service and resilience, a quiet giant, our distinguished mayor,” Anderson said, continuing the mayor’s remarks. “He would be proud of this enormous celebration today. As citizens of the town, county, state, and the country we have far to go to realize full human equality. However, in this moment we can celebrate what has been achieved, from slavery to president of the United States to the first African-American mayor of Hertford.”
Brown thanked Hertford Councilwoman Connie Brothers for her work in putting together the Juneteenth observance for the town.
Jackie Ruffin-Pittman presented a dramatic monologue about the liberation of enslaved persons at the Cove Grove Plantation in Perquimans County.
Ruffin-Pittman described the arrival at the plantation of Union troops under the command of Gen. Edward A. Wild. She depicted a standoff between Wild and the plantation’s owner, both holding rifles.
After Skinner put his rifle down, he sent an enslaved person to the fields with a message that all enslaved persons were to assemble in front of the house. When they arrived they learned that they were being freed by the newly arrived troops.
“They left that plantation stepping high, praising God, thanking Jesus for their freedom,” said Ruffin-Pittman.
Ruffin-Pittman also participated in the opening ceremony at the Colored Union Soldiers Monument, leading the group in a song and presenting a tribute to Black soldiers from Perquimans County and elsewhere who fought for the Union.
She explained that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, weren’t the only ones who had to wait until June 19, 1865 to learn of their freedom — the historical basis for Juneteenth. For enslaved persons in Perquimans County and elsewhere, the news came quickly to some but not until 1865 for others, she said.
The Rev. Fondella Leigh, vice chairwoman of the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, offered an opening prayer that gave thanks for freedom and the sacrifices of the soldiers who are honored by the monument.
In remarks later during the festival, Leigh described the observance of Juneteenth in the town as “long overdue.”
The festival included a voter registration tent with an interesting twist — it was hosted jointly by local Democrats and Republicans and featured in-person voter registration help from Perquimans County Democratic Party Chairwoman Tammy Miller-White and Perquimans County Republican Party Chairman Tim Brinn.
Asked about the cooperative voter registration drive, Brinn and Miller-White said they are glad to register voters and to encourage participation in elections.
Drummer and storyteller Obakunie Akinlana was a featured performer on the park’s main stage.
Local resident Trudy Riggens demonstrated spinning and weaving, and told festival attendees about Nancy Torey, an enslaved woman who was an accomplished spinner who lived in Connecticut in the 1700s and 1800s.
Riggens noted that it was unusual for the name of an enslaved person to have been preserved. Torey’s likeness also is preserved because of a painting completed by her grandson, she said.
Riggens has been spinning and weaving for about 10 years, and started sewing, knitting and crocheting when she was just 7.
Perquimans County Board of Education Chairwoman Anne White said the festival was a wonderful event for the community.
“The more things we can have, the better,” White said, adding that she was impressed with the variety of vendors.
“We have such good vendors out here,” White said. “Everything is very nice.”
Anderson said it was great to be able to hold the event in the recently named Central Park.
“Let’s be unified today,” Anderson said.