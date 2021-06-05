'Today Marks the First Day of the Rest of Our Lives'

Good morning to all of the families, friends, teachers, administrators, and faculty attending today.
I am Maci Denson and I am the salutatorian of the Perquimans County High School Class of 2021.
Bill Watterson once said, "What's it like in the real world? Well, the food is better, but beyond that, I don't recommend it."
Traditionally, the valedictorian speaks on the future, so I will take this time to reflect on the past. Before I begin sharing some of our amazing memories, I would like to thank quite a few people on the behalf of the class of 2021.
So thank you to every parent, guardian, and family member who supported each of these amazing young men and women to achieve their goals and walk across the stage today.
Thank you to the teachers who spent endless hours not only teaching us the material that would be on the next test, but also teaching us valuable life lessons that will stay with us for the rest of our lives.
Thank you to the administration and faculty for working to make our learning place the best it could possibly be. Thank you to the coaches who truly impacted the student athletes of the class of 2021.
A huge thank you to Mrs. Turner and Mr. Drew for pushing so hard to ensure that the class of 2021 could have their senior year in the classroom, even if it meant we only came to school one day a week for a while, when other school districts were strictly remote.
And finally, thank you to every custodian who works to keep our school sanitized and clean so that we could safely come back after last summer. Every worker in Perquimans County High School plays a significant role in the success of each student that will graduate today.
To the class of 2021, where do I begin reflecting on our story? We have had such an amazing 13 years. From playing tag at the central school, to playing kickball at the grammar school and taking our 5th grade field trip to Washington D.C. to participating in many fun activities in middle school, to now graduating.
It’s hard to believe that 5 years ago, around this same day, the only thing we cared about was the fact that it was finally our turn to participate in Mr. G’s epic trench warfare. We couldn't wait to throw newspaper bombs full of powder at each other and even some teachers. After that, we couldn’t wait to graduate 8th grade and finally be in high school.
Once we got to Perquimans County High School, we spent many Friday nights under the lights of our football field, even if for two years it was actually the baseball fields outfield, but aren’t we lucky that for our junior and senior year we could spend those nights in this new stadium.
Throughout high school there have been many memorable moments. Some include, our pep rallies that get us excited for the year, the games we play in front of the whole school, the endless summer nights we spent riding around with our closest friends, having the time of our lives.
Many of us spent endless hours practicing and playing our favorite sports, or practicing our artistic or musical skills. Coming to school early for club meetings, and staying late for practices, winning a nail biter against a rival or losing a heartbreaking game. I will never forget the feeling of the lightbulb going off over my head in AP Calculus when I finally understood what Mrs.Tyson was saying after the fifth time she explained it.
Or trying to talk Mrs. Jacot into letting me keep my Mcdonalds iced coffee in the library while doing my online work, but never actually convincing her. I will never forget walking to the science building when I was bored just to aggravate Mrs. Baker and use her microwave to warm up cold pizza.
I will always remember all of the things Mrs. Thach taught me on the volleyball court, as well as the long hug and her encouraging words after playing my last volleyball game. We each have our own unique memories of high school, but no matter what, hold those memories close to your heart and cherish them forever.
We as a class have made some amazing marks on Perquimans County High School. The class of 2021 holds three young women, two in the audience and the third being myself that started on and led the varsity volleyball team to regionals this year, meaning we were in the final four of the state, and finished second in the eastern region, what an amazing accomplishment.
We also have several boys who played key factors in helping our football team win many games this season. Our class includes a few boys who will continue their senior season of baseball, even after walking across the stage today.
We hold many actors and actresses who worked to perfect their roles in many different plays. Along with many musicians who helped our band place first in their class in concert band and marching band competitions. Our class also includes seventeen students who graduated from COA with an associates degree, before graduating high school.
The class of 2021 is filled with many athletes, artists, and musicians, and what an amazing class to be a part of. The class of 2021 will leave a memorable legacy on Perquimans County High School and each of us have impacted our fellow classmates in ways we may not know of.
One very important thing that I learned in high school that I would like to share with my fellow classmates is to be optimistic. I first learned this on the volleyball court but quickly realized it applies to every aspect of life. The definition of optimistic is to be hopeful and confident about the future.
After graduating today, we write the end of this chapter and turn to the next. Except the next chapter, and the rest of the book is full of blank pages, ready to be written. While writing the rest of your book, I encourage you to be optimistic.
Winston Churchill once said, “The pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.” Be the optimist, take the risk and go with your gut feeling, this way you won’t have to ask yourself “what if?” It is important to be hopeful and confident in your future.
For me, my hope and confidence in my future is found in my faith. I am confident that God will lead me down the right path and allow me to shine his light to everyone I come in contact with. I know that not only my next chapter, but the rest of my book will be written out by God.
Graduation is much more than just a ceremony and piece of paper. Graduation is a celebration of all of our accomplishments, all of memoires, all of our good times, all of the tests we just knew we would fail, all of the stressful days and all of the stress free days.
We finally did it. Some of us are going off to four year universities, some going to 2 year colleges, some going into the military, some going straight into the workforce, and some may not have decided yet. No matter which one of those categories you fall into, be proud of yourself. Graduating is a huge accomplishment.
Today marks the first day of the rest of our lives and although it will be difficult to move on and find our place in the world, this will always be our home. Congratulations class of 2021!
Although we will no longer walk the halls of this school, never forget, “Once a Pirate, always a Pirate!”