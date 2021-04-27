Hetford Town Clerk Olga Simpson is engaged in an ongoing legal battle against the Perquimans County Commission among other officials regarding how a general contractor paid through government funds damaged her home on Ocean Highway.
Filed in September of 2020, Simpson and her husband Charles’ lawsuit claims the defendants breached their legal duty by not holding the contractor Theodore Holley accountable for his work and then paying him. Lawsuit said the money to pay for the repairs came from the NC Housing Finance Agency.
“The NC Housing Finance Agency also breached various provisions of the rehabilitation contract by improperly dispersing funds when the contractor’s work was defective, or poor quality and incomplete,” the lawsuit claims. “Defendants actions resulted in defective construction, property damage, decreased property value and emotional distress that remains to the present.”
To see copy of the lawsuit, see the story on our web page: https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/news/local/town-clerk-suing-county/article_8beb3703-ddac-5aef-9ea7-0c39405fdb1f.html
Simpsons seek $25,000 for damages from governmental entities and Holley along with a removal of the lien from their property, reduction of the contract price, deduction of a loan balance for paid but never done, punitive damages and court costs.
Parties named in the lawsuit are Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath, Perquimans County Commission, NC Housing Finance Agency Senior Housing Rehabilitation Officer Donna Coleman and Holley, the general contractor.
Simpson was hired in March as Town Clerk for Hertford. When Town Manager Pam Hurdle and Mayor Earnell Brown were asked if council knew about Simpson’s lawsuit before she was hired, they said because this is a personnel issue, they could not comment.