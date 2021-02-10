Monday’s four-hour long Hertford Town Council meeting will be covered in more detail in a future edition so as to include the sequel – Thursday’s special meeting.
However, among the highlights from Monday’s meeting include how Lashonda Cartwright of Bertie County was recently hired as the new Town Clerk. Prior to Cartwright’s hire, she worked as an administrative assistant at the Windsor-Bertie Chamber of Commerce. Previous Town Clerk Shoniqua Powell resigned in September.
Next, for more than an hour council debated back and forth over the agenda, whether to amend, when to amend, who can amend and more.
Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman constantly challenged the Mayor Earnell Brown’s decisions as she presided over the meeting. There were many debates over parliamentary procedure as it related to the flow of the meeting and the agenda.
During this contentious meeting, there accusations of racism and people in the gallery were referred to as terrorists.
Through it all, Brown reiterated her repeated calls for a professional behavior from council members.
During early deliberations about whether to include to include discussion of the SBI investigation on the agenda, Norman said the agents did not have a warrant and threatened to kick down the door to the community center, which was locked, so as to gather town equipment.
During the citizens concerns portion of the meeting, Kim Brinn of Front Street asked council to do more to address council matters that affect the public, less discussion of accusations, criticism of certain neighborhoods, denigrating the audience. Brinn called for council to embrace unity and a sense of purpose.
Brinn’s husband Tim spoke about how the county has hired Zacchaeus Legal Services to pursue past due property tax collections and county-wide code enforcement.
Former Councilwoman Gracie Felton said as a citizen, she’d like to know what’s going on. Also, Felton said she doesn’t like how accusations are being thrown around nor did she like how folks in the gallery were sniggering at certain council members. She asked council members to listen to each other more and do more to serve the town, not pursue self interest.
A woman named Linda (last name inaudible) talked about how her electric bill has sharply increased in recent months.
Gilbert Vaughan asked if it is true or false if there have been private meetings held between council members without all of council present.
As a general rule, council does not address citizen’s questions during meetings.
Norman left the dais so as to address the meeting not as a councilman, but as a citizen. He said there are things going on in town that are biased and unfair, citing the present council meeting as an example. He speech circled back around the great agenda debate as to items to be discussed on the agenda. He made accusations of a mishandling of trust.
Local businessman Tony Riddick cited JFK – “Ask not what you country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” He then criticized council’s majority as being biased and setting a different standard that does not apply equally to all members of council. He then talked about drug testing and speculation of about drug use on council, then it should be addressed. He suggested that council be drug tested.
Items ahead for Thursday’s special meeting include discussion of a series of resolutions.
Because council meetings have been running exceedingly long, council seeks to start scheduled meetings earlier at 6:30 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.
Another resolutions seeks is to cancel all monthly, non-budgetary Work Sessions, beginning with the Work Session currently scheduled for Monday, March 1, and continuing forward until such time as the Governing Body may elect to re-establish a Work Session;
1. Directs the Town Manager to post notice of these cancellations on the Town of Hertford website and in applicable local newspapers as required by statute;
A final resolution tackles a series of issues:
2. Rejects any foregoing notion of the Hertford Community Center as a uniquely Town Council space free from use or oversight by the Town Manager, Mayor, or general public;
3. Directs the Town Manager to change all key locks to the building no later than February 19, 2021, with separate keys created for the West (kitchen and office side), East (stage side), and A/V room (small room within the East side) areas of the building at a minimum;
4. Directs the Town Manager to implement key fob access as a secondary locking mechanism at each external door no later than February 19, 2021, such that any individual unlocking the door may be uniquely identified by their assigned Town key fob;
5. Directs the Town’s IT provider to inventory all Town-owned equipment in the Hertford Community Center no later than February 19, 2021, affixing Town of Hertford property stickers on all devices not currently tagged;
6. Directs Governing Board members to remove any property from the Hertford Community Center not belonging to the Town of Hertford no later than February 19, 2021;
7. Authorizes the Town Manager to use available Governing Body budget funds to accomplish the tasks directed in this resolution, and if none are available, to use General Fund Balance instead;
8. Restricts access to building keys to the Town Manager or their employee designee;
9. Requires the Town Manager to ensure their employee designee understands and complies with the restrictions and processes outlined herein;
10. Requires the Town Manager to establish a “sign-out / sign-in” log for the Hertford Community Center keys requiring date, time, printed name, and signature any time the keys are passed to or returned from an employee other than the Town Manager;
11. Expressly forbids Governing Body members from possessing any of the various Hertford Community Center building keys, either permanently or temporarily;
12. Affirms all previously approved processes for public access to the Community Center (to include fees and reservation process) but further restricts Governing Body access, other than for previously scheduled meetings, as follows beginning February 19, 2021:
a. Governing Body Member shall request access in writing to the Town Manager;
b. Town Manager shall share the request with the remainder of the Governing Board and place the item on the agenda of its next meeting. If more rapid approval is needed, the Town Manager shall request the Governing Board schedule a Special Call meeting for the purpose of access approval;
c. Member shall present their request with justification at the designated meeting;
d. Governing Board shall approve or reject the request on the basis of a simple majority vote;
13. Prohibits Governing Board members from being present inside the Hertford Community Center except (1) with prior approval per this policy or (2) during previously scheduled open meetings;
Directs the Town Manager to reassume primary responsibility for managing the maintenance needs of the Hertford Community Center.