Town Council Discusses Staff Salary Increases

Monday’s multi-hour Hertford Town Council work session touched on a number of topics.
First, Hertford Police Captain Gilbert Rodriguez has resigned. Perquimans Weekly has reached out to HPD Chief Dennis Brown for comment about Rodriguez and the reasons for staff turnover within the department that has seen many changes to the duty roster within the past year or so.
Newspaper has also reached out to Rodriguez for official comment.
Neither Brown nor Rodriguez offered comment before press time.
In other news, Harry Sanchez has been hired as interim public works director.
Sanchez takes the reigns from Dwan Bell, whose last official day was Tuesday, Jan. 5. Bell was hired as public works director for Elizabeth City in November.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle was asked if the search for a permanent utilities director remains ongoing or if the search ended. Hurdle replied that yes, the search continues.
In other business, council discussed raising employee pay based on a salary study conducted by the Management and Personnel Service Group.
Previously, Town Hall hired the MAPS Group to provide a comprehensive assessment of personnel/HR policies to including identifying appropriate pay ranges for each Town staff position.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges, who presided over Monday’s meeting, said council did this for two reasons:
1. Hertford hasn’t performed this study since 2005. If that sounds like a long time it should – most municipalities in North Carolina perform this study about every 5 years.
2. The Town has experienced extraordinary staff turnover the last few years which is both expensive and disruptive to Town operations.
Noting the high staff turnover within the last two to three years, Hodges said the goal of the study was to identify steps council could take to address these issues and consider implementing them in the FY21-22 budget year.
All members of Council have expressed their desire to see the pay adjustments implemented as soon as possible, but there are still some sticking points in the personnel policies that they will work through in the coming weeks.
“I believe the implementation cost for the salary portion is estimated to be about $67K, meaning our operating costs would increase by $67K every year moving forward,” Hodges said. “We’ll have to work hard in budget season to identify where we can find those additional funds, but I think we’re in unanimous agreement that it needs to happen if at all possible.”
Councilman Frank Norman added, “We are probably the most underpaid community that there is and while we know we don’t have some of the finances other communities have, we have to be fair to our employees if we want to keep them.”
In other business, local businessman Tony Riddick criticized council’s decision from September not to pursue the possible development of a 245 residential unit federal Housing and Urban Development housing complex.
In September, council voted 3-2 against paying $25,000 for legal fees to explore whether a low to moderate income HUD housing complex is feasible – a project estimated to cost $40 million – money that would come primarily from an Urban Development Block Grant, if the grant was awarded.
Though the total annual revenue was forecast to be $2.3 million per year, that figure didn’t take into account maintenance costs and $1.2 million annually estimated depreciation costs.
If the project had moved forward substantial upgrades to existing infrastructure would be needed, necessitating the hire of additional public safety and public works personnel.
Riddick asserted that the housing complex would’ve created jobs and served as a safety net for more and more people who have fallen behind economically, particularly in these trying times.
Also, Riddick took aim at Town Hall’s attempt to eliminate blight and enforce the collection of back taxes. Last year 57 properties meeting the criteria of being uninhabited and have owed taxes for more than three years were identified to go to Zacheaus Legal Services for resolution pending final confirmation with the Perquimans County Tax Office.
“If the town is genuinely concerned about the citizens, if a citizen is behind in their taxes or what have you, the first impression should not be to take the property,” Riddick said. “The first impression should be how can I help the citizen maintain their property and how to help the citizen keep their property.”
And lastly, council appropriated somewhere in the neighborhood of $67K of its CARES Act funds to provide grants to small businesses directly impacted by the Governor’s COVID-19 executive orders. This amounted to roughly $5K per business and the checks went out just before Christmas.
Also, there will be no official town-sponsored car show this year. However, car enthusiast JT one stop and upholstery will be holding a small show later this year.
More Town Council news to follow in a future edition.