A resolution will be introduced during Monday’s Hertford Town Council meeting that seeks to potentially eliminate the town’s police department, citing the town’s financial difficulties.
If the resolution is approved, Hertford Town Hall would develop a transitional plan to have the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office provide law enforcement for the town.
Resolution authorizes Mayor Earnell Brown and Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges to meet with Perquimans County elected officials and other personnel to develop a notional transition plan with an effective date of July, 1 2021 to be presented to council at a future meeting for consideration.
“The resolution is very thorough and transparent in terms of why consolidating law enforcement activities is being considered as a wise strategy for the Town of Hertford,” Brown said. “The resolution merely seeks Governing Board approval to proceed with discussions with all stakeholders and data gathering, regarding the feasibility and what is required to execute the strategy.”
Brown said she wants citizens to know that their level of law enforcement service will not decrease under any proposal.
“My major hopes for with this strategy is that the level and quality of law enforcement is maintained or exceeded; that our current law officers have continued opportunity for employment; that resulting revenue is applied to the ongoing needs of the community – infrastructure improvement, youth and family social needs, town administration, housing, competitive salaries for our employees; and, that this will inhibit the property taxes and utility rates from increasing,” she said.
Resolution directs the Town Manager, Police Chief, and their designees to provide responses to any data gathering requests made by Brown and Hodges in pursuit of this effort within three business days of a request. Resolution authorizes Brown and Hodges to communicate with the Town Attorney as necessary in furtherance of this effort.
Last year, there were several events including shootings and a gas line rupture that necessitated a law enforcement presence.
“This fall we experienced very challenging events with more crime, gas leaks and pandemic issues. Both the Hertford Police Department and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department were outstanding in satisfying the safety needs of Hertford during these events,” Brown said. “If and when this action is realized, I have no doubt that the high quality of law enforcement service will continue.”
Citing Town Hall’s eroding financial posture, the resolution said Town Hall’s General Fund expenditures (Police, Fire, Street Maintenance, Planning, and Administration) greatly exceeds ad valorem tax revenue despite a nearly 18.1% real estate tax increase for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY 20-21).
FY20-21 Hertford Police Department (HPD) budget consumed nearly 39% of projected General Fund revenue despite being funded at two officers less than originally proposed by the Hertford Police Chief at the beginning of the budget planning cycle, resolution said.
Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown’s original FY20-21 HPD budget request, which included 12 personnel and support items needed to provide full 24/7 coverage of the Town, was $1,002,610 million or more than 51% of projected General Fund revenue, resolution states.
“The severity of the Town’s financial situation cannot be overstated, and if we’re going to turn things around we cannot blindly continue doing things the way they’ve always been done and expecting different results,” Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said. “More importantly, we have a growing affordability crisis that is disproportionately affecting our most vulnerable residents, and if we don’t get control of the situation, soon people will be forced to leave in droves.”
Hodges said consolidation of government services is a growing trend across the entire state of North Carolina as local governments seek to continue to provide exceptional services amidst declining budgets, and in fact many of the state’s grant programs now favor these approaches in their scoring criteria.
“I realize this idea may come as a shock to some of our residents, but desperate times necessitate outside-the-box thinking,” Hodges said. “The intent of the resolution is to be transparent with the public about the reasons for contemplating this change and dispel the rumor and innuendo that has encircled the issue over the past year.”
Resolution Authorizing Law Enforcement Service Discussions
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford is struggling to provide adequate service to our residents in the areas of Police, Fire, Street Maintenance, Water Production, Wastewater Collection and Treatment, Planning, and Administration;
WHEREAS these struggles are the direct result of insufficient General Fund and Water and Sewer Fund revenues to adequately fund all services the Town currently provides;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford has the highest poverty rate, smallest population, smallest business community, and smallest tax base of any municipality in Northeast North Carolina, thereby limiting sales tax, business tax, and real estate property tax revenue available to the Town’s General Fund;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford’s General Fund expenditures (i.e., Police, Fire, Street Maintenance, Planning, and Administration) still greatly exceed ad valorem tax revenue despite a nearly 18.1% real estate tax increase for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY20-21);
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford utilizes its Electric Enterprise Fund to subsidize the General Fund through an Administrative Internal Service Charge Reimbursement ($30,000 in FY20-21), Electric Fund Operating Transfer ($84,000 in FY20-21), and a partial salary coverage plan whereby a portion of Administration personnel salaries are funded by the Electric Fund;
WHEREAS this strategy results in Town of Hertford residents paying the highest electric rate, in addition to the highest water and sewer service rates, in all of Northeast North Carolina;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford needs to achieve cost efficiencies wherever possible to avoid entering a fiscal “death spiral” wherein the Town is forced to raise taxes and utility rates each year to offset the population loss and tax base reduction caused by the previous year’s increases;
WHEREAS the FY20-21 Hertford Police Department (HPD) budget consumed nearly 39% of projected General Fund revenue despite being funded at two officers less than originally proposed by the Hertford Police Chief at the beginning of the budget planning cycle;
WHEREAS the Hertford Police Chief’s original FY20-21 HPD budget request, which included 12 personnel and support items needed to provide full 24/7 coverage of the Town, was $1,002,610, or more than 51% of projected General Fund revenue;
WHEREAS these budget figures did not include the cost of Perquimans County Dispatch Services (i.e., “The 911 Bill”), required under contract for HPD dispatching, which totaled $88,981.52 in 2019 and $86,243.27 in 2020;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford anticipates significant capital expenditures will be necessary in upcoming budget years to rehabilitate the Police Station building and upgrade all radio equipment to comply with NCDPS standards;
WHEREAS the HPD experienced significant staff turnover in FY20-21, resulting in a chronically undermanned force which often depended on substantial overtime and mutual aid from Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office to provide adequate law enforcement to Town residents;
WHEREAS the Town’s ability to adequately fund a fully independent Police Department is financially unsustainable without placing economically infeasible burdens on its residents;
WHEREAS in the State of North Carolina residents of a municipality are equally residents of the surrounding county and are therefore required to pay taxes to both government entities;
WHEREAS Chapter 153A and Chapter 162 of the North Carolina General Statues require county governments to provide law enforcement services for all county residents through establishment of a County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS Chapter 153A and Chapter 162 of the North Carolina General Statues authorize county governments to levy taxes on county property, including property falling within municipal jurisdictions, to provide for law enforcement in the form of a County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS Town of Hertford residents, whether directly through property taxes or indirectly through elevated electric bills, elevated rent payments, or collapsing infrastructure, are currently paying for two separate law enforcement agencies to cover the Town’s approximately 2100 residents and less than 3 square miles of territory;
WHEREAS Chapter 160A of the North Carolina General Statues authorizes but does not require municipalities to appoint a chief of police and police officers;
WHEREAS the Charter of the Town of Hertford Section 17 Appointment of Officers and Employees stipulates that the Governing Body “may appoint… a chief of police” but does not explicitly require the Town to maintain a police force;
WHEREAS the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office successfully maintains a more stable and diverse workforce of 25 personnel at a budgeted cost of $1,435,278 as of the latest available County audit;
WHEREAS the Governing Body believes an opportunity may exist to lower General Fund expenditures while maintaining or improving public safety in the Town of Hertford through consolidation of law enforcement activities underneath the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS the viability of such an arrangement can only be determined through detailed analysis and discussion of the issues with Perquimans County elected officials and administrative staff;
WHEREAS it is the Governing Body’s intent to provide as much transparency and lead time as possible to Hertford Police Department staff, Town of Hertford administrative staff, Town of Hertford residents, and Perquimans County elected officials and administrative staff to facilitate development of a notional transition plan, including identification of necessary changes to respective budgets and disposition of existing assets;
WHEREAS no such plan can be enacted without Governing Body approval in an open meeting and without adequate consultation with the Town Attorney;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Governing Body takes the following actions in support of these objectives:
1. Authorizes the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to meet with Perquimans County elected officials and other personnel to develop a notional transition plan with an effective date of 1 July 2021 to be presented to Town Council at a future meeting for consideration;
2. Directs the Town Manager, Police Chief, and their designees to provide responses to any data gathering requests made by the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem in furtherance of this effort within 3 business days of request;
3. Authorizes the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to communicate with the Town Attorney as necessary in furtherance of this effort;
Presented for Approval During 8 March 2021 Regular Session