Local government officials see a number of economic development and facility improvement projects ahead for Perquimans County in the coming year.
In Hertford, town officials expect 2023 to be a year of continued improvement in fiscal management, infrastructure upgrades and community development.
A high-speed ferry is scheduled to begin in the spring, offering visitors a new way to get to the town. And town officials are hoping to make continued strides in improving what people see when they arrive in Hertford.
Along with the launching of the ferry, Hertford and Perquimans County officials are working to continue growing tourism and visitation to the town and county.
interim Town Manager Janice Cole said Hertford officials, as they look to 2023, hope to continue to show that the town is fiscally and financially responsible, with a goal of eventually coming off the N.C. Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List.
The UAL is a state watch-list of towns and cities in some degree of fiscal distress.
At its regular meeting in December, the Hertford Town Council voted to hire financial services firm First Tryon at a cost of $35,000 to develop a model of town finances. The model will be designed to correlate the town’s debt, fund balance, spending, revenues, interest, and other variables to determine short- and long-term impacts of purchasing, spending and borrowing decisions.
The model is expected to be ready by the time Hertford officials begin discussions on the town’s proposed 2023-24 budget.
Hertford officials also want to delve deeper into improving the town’s appearance in the coming year. Cole said that could mean rehabilitating some buildings and in other cases condemning structures and having them demolished.
The town also has a goal in the coming year of finding investments that will help the community eliminate some of the empty residential lots.
There will be a continuing emphasis on upgrading the infrastructure, Cole said.
Implementing the Hertford Riverfront and Community Development Plan will continue to be a focus for town officials as well. The plan was adopted by the town council in September 2021.
The plan aims to promote a mix of tourism, commerce, recreation and housing in the town’s riverfront and downtown areas.
The document retains proposals from an existing Riverfront Plan that include a bulkhead to mitigate flooding, expanded Missing Mill Park amenities, and a 1,000-seat amphitheater.
The plan further calls for rehab of existing houses “in fair-poor condition” and preservation of as many historic buildings as possible.
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath noted that the county is in the midst of the Marine Park deep water basin project, which county officials hope may be completed this year.
“By the end of 2023 we should be getting close to having that completed,” Heath said.
County and school officials also are in the early stages of a process of looking at a consolidated grammar and middle school for which the state has awarded a grant, Heath said.
The county also is building a tennis court at the recreation center.
Additional priorities will be set in the 2023-24 budget, Heath said.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner mentioned that construction of the track/soccer field project will be beginning soon and is expected to be completed by August.
Turner also noted that school officials will be selecting the architect for the new intermediate school and working with the county commissioners on site selection. In addition, phase one of softball field renovations will be completed, funded entirely through donated funds. Phase two is expected to proceed after this year’s softball season.
Literacy remains an instructional focus.
“We had a very successful first semester with our high school EOC scores and will be kicking off the second semester with a continued focus on literacy K-12,” Turner said.