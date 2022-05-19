The town of Hertford has begun the process of abandoning its spray field next to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Hertford Town Council voted unanimously May 9 to direct interim Town Manager Janice Cole to explore rescinding the state permit for the spray field.
Cole told councilors that the spray field has not been used in about three years.
The spray field has not actually been part of the town’s wastewater treatment process but rather served as a backup to increase the capacity at the treatment plant if necessary.
Recent wastewater volumes indicate the plant is operating at about 60 percent of its capacity.
Town officials noted that as pipes are repaired or replaced to eliminate infiltration and inflow into the sewage collection system, even more capacity should be freed up.
Cole said a great deal of work would need to be done at the spray field in order for the town to continue using it.
Before moving ahead with spending any money on the spray field to bring it back up to standards, town staff wanted to determine if council wished to keep the field operational.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges noted that another budget consideration was that ongoing maintenance of the field would require an additional employee.
Hodges also pointed out that the town does not receive any tax revenue from the property as long as it remains under town ownership. The property is under-utilized right now, he said.
If the land were sold and came under private ownership the town would receive revenue that could be used to expand the wastewater treatment plant, Hodges added.
Hodges said infiltration and inflow — excess water flowing into sewer pipes from groundwater and stormwater — is driving much of the town’s wastewater volume right now, and he thinks it makes sense to move forward with retirement of the spray field. He made the motion to explore rescinding the town’s state permit for the spray field.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch added that allowing the spray field property to be sold and developed would help bring rates down for everybody.
Where the spray field is located is “prime real estate,” Mimlitsch said of the property, noting it includes frontage along Center Hill Road.
In another matter, Town Council voted unanimously to move forward with a grant application to the N.C. Division of Air Quality for four electric vehicle chargers that would be located in the municipal building parking lot.
Cole said the parking lot had been identified as a good location for the chargers because of the necessary access to power lines.
One goal of installing electric vehicle chargers is to bring more people downtown, town officials said.
Indeed, one reason town officials cited for seeking four medium-speed chargers — rather than two high-speed units — is that the somewhat longer charging time might encourage people to spend time downtown, possibly shopping and dining.
Town council also voted unanimously to issue a request for proposals for a cemetery grass-cutting contract.