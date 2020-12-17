Town Hall Creating Phone Alert System

Starting in about two weeks, Town of Hertford will start notifying citizens of emergencies and events through a phone call system.
The Town will have the capability to send mass messages, group calls or just call an individual citizen with Town business. New system will alert citizens to emergencies and unplanned events.
“We ask all citizens to call or stop by the office to update your contact information,” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said. “This is an effort to have our citizens informed about the Town and surrounding events and news as soon as they happen.”
Hurdle said the system, which will take about two weeks to build, gets its call information from the Town’s utility customers. She advises people to update the system with their most recent phone numbers because there may be many accounts with old phone numbers that have been changed.
Folks can call 252-426-5311 or come by town hall to update information.
Town Hall’s move to a phone alert system comes on the heels of series of recent unplanned events that occurred within a few days of each other including a shooting, boil advisories and a gas line rupture.
Perquimans County has a similar alert system in place that is known as Code Red.
To register for that system, citizens need to go to the county’s web page – click under departments on the website, then click Emergency Services and then the Code Red sign up link will be on that page. See: https://www.perquimanscountync.gov/departments/emergency-services