State Treasurer’s office said the Town of Hertford’s annual financial audit for fiscal year 2019/20 has not been filed with the state’s Local Government Commission.
Deadline to submit the audit with the LGC was Jan. 31 – fourth year in a row Town Hall has not filed the annual audit by the deadline.
Town Hall did not provide comment about why the audit has not been submitted to the state, specifically to the State and Local Government Finance Division and the Local Government Commission. Town’s audit is prepared by Jeff Best, a certified public accountant based in Belhaven.
Audit reports for counties and municipalities are typically due by Oct. 31 based on the terms of the local government’s contract with its auditor, but the deadline was extended to Jan. 31.
COVID-19 has impacted local governments in many ways, not the least of which is interfering with the timeline for completing a June 30, 2020 audit, according to the Treasurer’s office that keeps keeps track of the municipalities and dates of annual audit reports received by the LGC.
After giving careful consideration to the limitations on local governments’ staff time and the availability of audit staff, Treasurer’s Office extended the deadline for June 30, 2020 audits, both financial and compliance, to January 31, 2021.
Treasurer’s Office Spokesman Day Way said annual audit report provides essential information on the financial condition of the entity to its officers, elected officials, its creditors and grantors, and citizens. He said there are no statutory penalties for filing a late audit, but if the city were to come before the LGC for debt approval, commission members would question why the city missed the deadline if they were significantly late.
Additionally, Way said, the LGC has authority under NCGS 159-25 to require a local government to contract with outside entities to ensure the duties of the finance officer are performed if the local government has received a unit letter from the Commission due to a deficiency in complying with the Local Government Budget and Fiscal Control Act, which includes the annual audit requirement.
In 2020, the Town’s annual audit was sent in January – three months after the Oct. 31 due date and seven months after 2018/19 fiscal year ended in June – to the Treasurer’s office.
Prepared by Best, the 2019/20 fiscal year’s audit was late because his contract was amended to extend the time he needed to conduct the audit; changes that were not submitted to the LGC. Best’s key accountant resigned from his firm during the Town’s scheduled audit. Also, Town Hall had a software system crash, underwent software upgrades and Hurricane Dorian all negatively impacted the audit’s preparation.