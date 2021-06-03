Town Hall has released a proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that does not raise property taxes, but increases water/sewer rates.
“While the budget adoption occurs annually, the budget process is continuous as we all monitor performance, spending and review priorities.” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said in her budget message to Town Council. “Unlike previous recessions which affected town revenue for one or two fiscal years and could be addressed by short term measures, the recovery by COVID-19 is projected to be gradual. The recovery requires that we make adjustments to our programs, rates and limit new expenditures for the projected future.”
Hurdle’s recommended budget is around $6.935 million – up more than $200K from fiscal year 2020-21 budget at around $6.7 million. She said the recommended budget includes the general fund, water, sewer, electric, stormwater and other infrastructure investments to keep the town running smoothly. Hurdle said funds are set aside for one-time capital purchase and how the budget aims to improve a healthy fund balance.
Budget must be approved by June 30, although council seeks final adoption sooner.
Property taxes remain the same at $0.555 of value per $100 per value. Perquimans Weekly reached out to learn more about a proposed water/sewer rate increase, but Town Hall did not respond before press time. Last year, Town Council approved a water/sewer rate hike of 36 percent.
Some level of water/sewer rate increase is likely each year through at least 2025. NC Rural Water Association recommended 50% in year one (FY 2020-21) with 7% growth for the next four years and then 2% each year from there on. Prior to last year’s rate increase, the last rate increase took place 13 years ago in 2008.
Water department expenditures appear to have increased from $741K to $769K. Water department’s recommended budget seeks $769K while Town Manager’s budget proposes instead $691K.
Another takeaway from Town Hall’s recommended budget – $350K for a public safety contract expense. This means that Town Hall is poised to consider a contract to pay the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department for public safety. Last year, council approved a budget of around $768K for public safety.
Hurdle’s recommended budget seeks a pause in initiating new major projects as the town continues to work on several key initiatives that are already underway or prioritized from past years. Budget requests for FY 2021-22 are focused on:
- Repairing/replacing critical infrastructure
- Installation of electric smart meters
- Ensuring the appropriate capacity (operational resources and equipment) to serve the community
- Rigid monitoring of expenditures to rebuild fund balance
Though there are minor budget changes in many departments, for the most part the recommended budget appears to be flat. However, the biggest spike in the budget comes from the street department – $223K more than last year’s $421K to $644K for FY 2021-22.
Recommended budget seeks to add more $25K more money to the cemetery fund – $35.5K to $60.5K for FY 2021-22.
Recommended budget seeks to add more than $31K to the planning/main street fund – $22.5K to nearly $52K for FY 2021-22.