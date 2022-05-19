Cleaning up and improving the creek known as Jennies Gut is the town of Hertford’s top stormwater management priority, a group told town officials last week.
Sarah Winslow of the Hertford Community Action Team told Hertford Town Council that Jennies Gut is a key to flood-related resilience in the town.
Volunteers from HCAT provided extensive help to SWCA Environmental Consultants in the preparation of a report known as Resilience Strategy 2022. The consulting firm held a series of listening sessions with members of the public and prepared the report under a contract with the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
Jennies Gut is a tributary of the Perquimans River that flows east into the river just south of the historic downtown district.
Rhonda Waters, retired director of the Hertford Housing Authority who held that position during Hurricane Isabel, said Jennies Gut was an important factor in the flooding of housing authority apartments during the storm.
Mayor Earnell Brown said the HCAT and SWCA had worked very diligently to identify the priority projects.
Mayor pro tem Ashley Hodges said Jennies Gut has leapt out as a high-priority project that warrants immediate attention.
“It’s so obvious that this is the place we need to start,” he said.
A motion by Hodges to direct interim Town Manager Janice Cole to proceed with a grant application focused on Jennies Gut as the top priority project for resiliency passed unanimously.
The town is applying for a grant from the N.C. Department of Agriculture that would help with removing vegetation from Jennies Gut. That would be a good start, according to town officials, but they acknowledge that much more needs to be done in sediment removal and other remedial actions.
The Resilience Strategy cites a drainage improvement feasibility study for Jennies Gut as one of seven priority projects in Hertford. Winslow told the council that all of the priorities identified in the report are sound.
The other six priorities identified in the Resilience Strategy include:
• Northern riverfront retaining wall (bulkhead) with walkway
• Collections system maintenance and repair
• Repairing four damaged storm drains at the Stokes Apartments
• Electric line replacement
• Pump and lift station control upgrades
• Relocating or elevating Hertford Housing Authority facilities.
Winslow told the council that reducing infiltration and inflow into the town’s sewage collection system, which is an important infrastructure priority for the town, would be improved by solving problems related to Jennies Gut.
Some sewer pipes pass through or near the creek and likely are damaged, which enables water to easily infiltrate the system. Infiltration and inflow can place enormous stress on a wastewater treatment system.