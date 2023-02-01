...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Trillium delivers 1,000 gun locks to area social services departments
The Perquimans County Department of Social Services has received 25 gun locks to distribute to families, a share of the 1,000 gun safety devices Trillium Health Resources recently sent to DSS agencies in its 28-county service area.
Trillium Health Resources announced last week that it is providing the gun locks to county social services departments. The locks will be given free to families who have firearms and children in their homes.
Locally, Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans will receive gun locks, said Jennifer Mackethan, the agency’s communications and marketing director. Currituck is within Trillium’s service area but Mackethan said she has not been notified if locks have been delivered there yet.
The health and well-being resource service agency is providing the free gun locks in an effort to curb the number of children killed by guns.
According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 116 North Carolina children died of a firearm related injury in 2021. Firearms are the state’s leading cause of injury for children.
“Staff in our DSS offices are crucial points of contact for many families,” said Sean Kenny, head of Trillium’s social services engagement. “We thank them for this partnership to educate our communities on safe gun ownership to reduce tragic injuries to children. We also know that by restricting access to firearms we can lessen instances of successful suicide attempts.”
According to Mackethan, Perquimans Social Work Supervisor Angela Jordan receive 25 gun locks. Chowan’s interim DSS Director Cheri Blount and social worker Kelly Ropa received 30 gun locks. Pasquotank DSS Director Kathy Ford was presented 50 locks and Camden DSS Director Stephanie Wyche received 25 locks.