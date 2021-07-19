GREENVILLE — Trillium Health Resources’s new One Community initiative focuses on addressing health disparities, such as those experienced by residents in rural areas where health providers may be lacking.
Trillium has collaborated with PORT Health Services to launch a Mobile Integrated Care Clinic for Perquimans and surrounding counties.
The mobile unit will be able to travel to various remote locations to help offer inclusive opportunities and access to treatment for members with behavioral and healthcare needs. Services to be offered will include vaccinations (flu, COVID-19, pneumonia, etc.), mental health screenings, general physical health checkups and more.
“This pandemic has provided physical evidence to the disparities experienced by people of color and rural residents in our health care system,” said Cindy Ehlers, executive vice president with Trillium. “If provider locations are not accessible or available, people often miss basic treatments or procedures for preventable conditions. Trillium is excited to work with PORT to meet our communities where they live to help ease access and improve their well-being.”
Tom Savidge, CEO with PORT, said, “PORT operates over 20 clinics in eastern North Carolina, but there are still many who have difficulty accessing the care they need. Lack of transportation or trouble scheduling an appointment can prevent someone from seeing a provider. Mobile clinics like this are critical to providing equitable health care in our rural counties.”
Trillium and PORT’s names and logos will be clearly visible on the vehicle, along with the One Community logo. PORT will develop a regular schedule for hours and locations to serve residents. The mobile unit will be based out of PORT’s Elizabeth City office.
For more information on the One Community initiative, visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/for-individuals-families/one-community.