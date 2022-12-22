...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Trooper had missed previous court date in DWI cases
The 11 driving while impaired cases dismissed in a single session of Perquimans County District Court in September because of a state trooper’s absence from court had been continued from a June court session because the same trooper was absent from court then, too.
In addition, all of the DWI cases dismissed had been continued — rescheduled to a future court date — at least three times and several others had been continued numerous times, including one continued nine times.
And in at least two of the cases, the defendant charged with DWI had themselves previously been charged with failing to appear in court when they were scheduled to.
The Perquimans Weekly previously reported that five of the defendants in the cases also had been convicted of DWI before, including one involving Gregory Twine, who, according to the state’s dismissal form, had three prior DWI convictions in Perquimans County — in 1993, 1995 and 2019 — and one in Chowan County, in 2011.
The cases were dismissed by the prosecutor in Perquimans County District Court on Sept. 14 after Judge Meader Harriss III denied the state’s request for a continuance in all 11.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper I. Alwadei was not present in court on Sept. 14, which left the prosecutor without substantive evidence to present in the cases.
The District Attorney’s Office made motions for a continuance in each case — a request to reschedule the hearing of the cases to another, future court session — but Harriss denied the requests. Consequently, the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the cases.
The cases had previously been scheduled to be heard in Perquimans District Court on June 15, but court records indicate Alwadei was absent for that hearing as well. The cases apparently were continued from that hearing to Sept. 14.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox of the N.C. Highway Patrol said that the N.C. Highway Patrol had been informed that Alwadei had missed the second court date on Sept. 14 but not the first on June 15. Knox, a public information officer for the patrol, previously attributed Alwadei missing the Sept. 14 date to “human error.”
“We have confirmed that the member (Alwadei) did in fact miss a scheduled court date and ultimately a judge dismissed several cases,” Knox said. “The error was a human error on the part of the member and simply he forgot that his attendance was needed in Perquimans County that day. Understandably, this situation does not meet the high standards set by the public for our agency, nor does it meet the high standards we set for our members.”
Many of the DWI cases dismissed on Sept. 14 stemmed from incidents that occurred in fall 2021, but some dated back to 2020. All 11 cases had been continued at least three times before. And some had been continued numerous times.
For instance, defendant Angelina Turner was originally charged in June 2021, and her case was continued a total of seven times. Many of those were medical continuances due to pregnancy, court records show.
Natifa Powell’s charge dated back to November 2020. The case had been continued nine times before the Sept. 14, 2022, court date.
In two of the cases, defendants had been cited for failing to appear at previously scheduled court dates.
Defendant Douglas Dillard was cited for failing to appear at the June 15 session.
Defendant Mary Martin was cited for failing to appear as scheduled at the Nov. 3, 2021 court session.
The Perquimans Weekly previously spoke with District Attorney Andrew Womble but did not receive a response from Womble to a question for this story.
Attempts by The Perquimans Weekly to reach Harriss for comment have been unsuccessful.