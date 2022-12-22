The 11 driving while impaired cases dismissed in a single session of Perquimans County District Court in September because of a state trooper’s absence from court had been continued from a June court session because the same trooper was absent from court then, too.

In addition, all of the DWI cases dismissed had been continued — rescheduled to a future court date — at least three times and several others had been continued numerous times, including one continued nine times.