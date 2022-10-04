North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt and Perquimans County Superintendent Tanya Turner (center, l-r) pose with students enrolled in the fire technician program at Perquimans County High School.
HERTFORD — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said during a visit to Perquimans County Schools Wednesday that awarding a school an A, B, C, D or even F grade might not be the best way to provide useful information to parents and others about how schools are doing.
In an interview near the end of a tour of schools, Truitt told The Daily Advance that the state’s accountability reporting system is important — and could be redesigned to better serve its intended purpose.
“It’s not about comparing one school district to another,” Truitt said. “It’s about holding the adults in each individual school school district accountable for educating kids.”
State education officials are currently reviewing the system and plan to make recommendations to state legislators in the upcoming long session.
“It’s a little bit of both,” Truitt said when asked whether state education officials are looking at tweaking the current system or going to another format entirely.
Changes are ultimately up to the N.C. General Assembly, she noted.
“What I most prefer would be looking at multiple measures separately,” Truitt said.
One method she mentioned as a possibility would be a star rating system, such as 3.5 out of five stars for school climate, four of five stars for teacher satisfaction and three of five for community engagement. There could be a number of different measures that might make up that system, she said.
“I would prefer not to have letter grades at all,” Truitt said. “I don’t like the idea of it coming down to one letter grade.”
Truitt said if letter grades are kept, one approach could be to have two letter grades — one for proficiency as indicated by testing results, and one for growth.
If a system of one letter grade is maintained, it should be a composite of five or six measures, she said. Those measures, she said, should include not just proficiency and growth but also factors such as community engagement, teacher satisfaction and school climate.
A more wide-ranging rating system would actually provide the public — and especially parents — more information about what is going on in the schools.
Truitt said that during her visit to Perquimans County Schools she noticed some important things happening: strong leadership, community support, and keeping the focus on kids.
“I saw a lot of amazing things here today,” Truitt said.
Asked about increasing numbers of parents who have chosen to homeschool their kids, Truitt said the loss of enrollment in local school districts is a challenge, but added that it’s important for parents to have options for educating their children.
“Parents are ultimately the best person to make the decision for what’s best for their child,” Truitt said. “Most parents in North Carolina choose their neighborhood public school.”
Truitt said parents who choose to homeschool need to be held accountable for the education they provide.
“I think choice is good and I think the public schools can accommodate choice,” Truitt said.