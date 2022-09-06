EDENTON — A bipartisan group looking to build trust in the state’s voting system, fight election disinformation and promote civil political discourse will bring its “Trusted Elections Tour” to Edenton this week.
The NC Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections will host a town hall at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Panelists for the event will include Kellie Harris Hopkins, Beaufort County elections director; Thomas S. Payne III, Democratic member of the Beaufort County Board of Elections; and Janice Cole, interim manager for the town of Hertford, an election law expert, and a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
The Edenton town hall will be the fourth held by the network. The group plans to hold similar town halls in all 15 congressional districts in the state as well as a virtual event for those unable to attend in person.
According to the network, the 90-minute town halls feature cybersecurity experts, election officials, and election law attorneys from both major political parties.
“They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting and counting votes, and advise on how challenges, recounts, and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels,” the network said in a press release.
The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe, and Secure Elections is a grassroots effort initiated by The Carter Center and is led by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr. It includes civic, business, and religious leaders of both major political parties.