Thanks to the generosity of Perquimans County residents, at least 158 local families are celebrating a traditional Thanksgiving meal this week.
Open Door Food Pantry Director Dina Hurdle said 158 frozen turkeys had been donated to the pantry’s 9th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Drop project as of Saturday afternoon.
Hurdle hadn’t calculated exactly how many pounds of turkey that represented but her husband, Don, who had been transporting the turkeys since Friday morning, said it was a lot.
Over the past eight years the Turkey Drop has collected donated food items — frozen turkeys, canned vegetables, stuffing mix and other fixins’ — to provide a complete Thanksgiving turkey dinner for county residents who otherwise might not be able to afford one. In 2021, the Food Pantry provided meals for 130 families.
A team of volunteers stood ready at the Open Door Food Pantry headquarters Saturday to begin packing food boxes for distribution to local families starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
The annual Turkey Drop is sponsored by Hertford United Methodist Church in conjunction with The Open Door of Perquimans County. And while it’s helpful at Thanksgiving, the need it addresses is year-round.
The percentage of people living under the poverty level in Perquimans County is 14.4%, and many of them have health and nutritional needs. Food insecurity touches all ages, especially children and elderly. The Food Pantry focuses on addressing these needs, Hurdle said.
“This special annual Thanksgiving event, along with the ongoing weekly distribution of food and personal care items by the Open Door Food Pantry, is having a positive impact on the health and well-being of those in need,” she said. “Helping people to meet their nutritional needs helps to stabilize their lives and enables them to have a greater focus on their employment, education and spiritual growth.”