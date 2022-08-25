Perquimans County Schools Chief Human Resource Officer Shawn Wilson (left) and Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew discuss vacant teaching positions at the high school following the back to school convocation at the high school gym Monday morning.
Perquimans County Schools Chief Human Resource Officer Shawn Wilson (left) and Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew discuss vacant teaching positions at the high school following the back to school convocation at the high school gym Monday morning.
Perquimans County Schools staff are poised to start the 2022-23 school year on Monday with a renewed resolve to make a difference in students’ life and learning.
“’Every Child Every Chance Every Day’ has been our motto since the 2019-2020 school year,” Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said in remarks at the Back to School Convocation Monday morning. “It embodies what we should be about in education. It defines why we do what we do.
“It is our why,” Turner continued. “This year we will continue to embrace this motto, but we are adding an additional challenge: ‘Be the One.’ Be the one that makes a difference in the life of a child. I believe that each one of us can make a difference, no matter our position, and my personal challenge to myself and to all of you is to be that one.”
Perquimans County High School Principal Mickey Drew said there are currently two vacant math teacher positions at the high school. But there’s a plan in place to educate students until the new teachers are hired, he said.
“Middle school math teachers are actually coming over to help us out so we can have face-to-face instruction,” Drew said.
Robert Spruill is a math teacher at Perquimans Middle School who will be pitching in at the high school. He explained that it’s a comfortable fit for him because he taught at the high school for 20 years.
“So I’ll basically just be coming back here,” Spruill said. He will continue to teach his other classes at the middle school.
Spruill said he and other teachers are glad to do “whatever it takes to help out.”
Perquimans County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Shawn Wilson said in an interview Monday that the district is not facing a severe teacher shortage that is troubling some other school districts.
“Compared to other districts we are doing well as far as filling our vacancies,” she said.
Wilson said there are a couple of positions to fill right now in English and math. She said those can be hard-to-fill vacancies — especially for high school math teachers.
The school district has a new social worker this year, Kimberly Parker. Parker said she is excited about working with all the schools and will focus on building trust with students so that they feel comfortable coming to her with concerns.
School officials also noted Monday that after two years of keeping a close eye on the pandemic, no COVID-19 protocols are in place as the school year nears its start.
“We’re out of it as right now,” Turner said in an interview following Monday’s convocation.
John W. Hodge, author of “You Can Get in the Way,” addressed the convocation. Turner explained that she got the idea for the “Be the One” challenge from Hodges’ book.
The convocation also featured games and various spirit activities.
“We have staggered start times this year due to sharing some buses between Perquimans Central School and Hertford Grammar School and Perquimans County Middle School and Perquimans County High School,” Turner said. “In addition, each school will have an early bird drop off.”
Start and dismissal times for the 2022-23 school year are as follows:
• Perquimans Central School’s earliest bus arrival will be 7:45 a.m., latest bus arrival at 8:10 a.m., tardy bell at 8:15 a.m., and dismissal at 3:05 p.m. (or as buses arrive).
• Hertford Grammar School’s earliest bus arrival will be at 7:35 a.m., latest bus arrival at 7:40 a.m., tardy bell at 7:45 am and dismissal at 2:50 p.m.
• Perquimans Middle School’s earliest bus arrival will be at 7:30 a.m., latest bus arrival at 7:40 a.m., tardy bell at 7:45 a.m. and dismissal at 2:45 p.m.
• Perquimans High School’s earliest bus arrival will be at 7:35 a.m., latest bus arrival at 8 a.m., tardy bell at 8:05 a.m. and dismissal at 3:05 p.m.