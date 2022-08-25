Perquimans County Schools staff are poised to start the 2022-23 school year on Monday with a renewed resolve to make a difference in students’ life and learning.

“’Every Child Every Chance Every Day’ has been our motto since the 2019-2020 school year,” Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said in remarks at the Back to School Convocation Monday morning. “It embodies what we should be about in education. It defines why we do what we do.