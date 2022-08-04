While former Pirate Tanner Thach mulls his future after being selected in last month’s Major League Baseball draft, a current Pirate is on what he hopes will be his own path to the MLB draft.

Macon Winslow, a rising senior at Perquimans who, along with Thach, helped lead the Pirates to a second straight state title in June, has been playing a lot of baseball this summer outside of Hertford.