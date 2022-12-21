Two Perquimans County residents were among the nearly 40 senior citizens from nine area counties who won medals during the North Carolina Senior Games held in Raleigh in November.
Nora Crouch finished in second place in watercolor while Dennis Merrill finished second in golf.
Five Chowan County residents also medaled at the state Senior Games. Anthony Corprew won first place in cornhole and third place in shuffleboard. Michael Ervin took home first-place medals in both discus throw and shot put. Marve Goff and Myron Simpson won second place in bowling doubles. Sherry Roebuck took home second place in vocal solo. And Melvin Tatem placed first in the standing long jump and third in the softball throw.
Participants in the N.C. Senior Games Finals qualified at the 2022 Albemarle Senior Games held this past spring. The senior athletes were age 50 or older and competed against other seniors from 52 other local programs sanctioned by the N.C. Senior Games. The seniors were either from Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell or Washington counties.
The North Carolina Senior Games are sponsored by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services. Qualifications for next year’s State Finals will be held in the spring during the local Albemarle Senior Games. For more information about the Senior Games, contact Ashley Lamb, Albemarle Senior Games coordinator at 252-404-7088 or alamb@accog.org.