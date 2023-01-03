GREENVILLE — The 1st District’s new congressman-elect believes there is room for bipartisanship in the 118th Congress and is seeking it out at every opportunity.

U.S. Rep.-elect Don Davis spent the last seven weeks in orientation sessions, workshops and interviews prior to being sworn in as a member of the 118th Congress on Tuesday.

