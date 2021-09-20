The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its first of two back-to-back fall fundraiser benefits on Monday, Oct. 25, at Camp Cale in Hertford, followed by the second benefit, Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills.
This year’s event will feature Phil Ford, former UNC Tar Heel player, who was part of two ACC Championship teams, as well as ACC Player of the Year in 1978.
Ford was a first team All American in 1976, 1977 and 1978, and named National Player of the Year in 1978 by the Wooden Award, USBWA, NABC and Sporting News.
Ford was also a part of the 1976 U.S. Olympic Gold Medal basketball team and a member of the NBA All Rookie team following the 1977-78 season, after being drafted second overall by the Kansas City Kings, now the Sacramento Kings.
Ford was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team in 2002, honoring the 50 greatest players in Atlantic Coast Conference history.
Besides Ford’s talk, local coaches and athletes will discuss the FCA’s impact on their school campus.
The fundraisers help the local FCA chapter highlight and celebrate growth of its ministry over the past year. The local FCA chapter serves the following counties in northeastern North Carolina: Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties.
Doors for both events open at 6 p.m. Dinner is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m.
Tables for eight can be purchased for $300. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 15.
For information about purchasing a table, individual seats, or sponsorships, call Scott Williams, Northeast NC Fellowship of Christian Athletes area director, at 252-564-2465 or email him at Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org.