...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
...Areas of Fog Continue Through Late Morning...
Areas of fog...including some locally dense in spots ...will
persist Through 11 am. Fog will generally reduce visibilities to
around 1 mile ...with local visibilities becoming reduced to one
quarter of a mile or less in spots.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights
only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
Underground Railroad Museum head kicks off Black History Month programs at library
A program on the history of the Underground Railroad Museum in Washington, N.C., kicks off a series of Black History programs this month at the Perquimans County Library.
Leesa Jones, executive director of the museum, will be the speaker for the event which gets underway Thursday at 2 p.m.
She'll be followed by Hertford Grammar School teacher Rodney Lyons and his students who on Monday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. will give an encore of their previous performance for Black History Month.
Hertford County Commissioner Joseph Hoffler, a retired lieutenant colonel, will discuss his military experiences at the library on Thursday, February 16, at 5 p.m.
Then on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m., students in Perquimans Middle School teachers Kellen Whitehurst and Darius White's class will perform a Black History Month program.
Two other student groups will also give Black History Month performances during the series. On Monday, Feb. 27, the class of Perquimans High School teachers Chiquta Sutton and Teressa Blanchard will perform at 5 p.m.
Then the next day, Tuesday, Feb. 28, Connie Ashley’s class at Perquimans Central School will close out the series. Their presentation also starts at 5 p.m.
“The schools will be bringing their students to do an encore performance of their Black History Month programs and these are always wonderful," Librarian Michele Lawrence said. "Ms. Jones (of the Underground Railroad Museum) will be speaking about Underground Railroad history in (the region). I believe she founded the museum. Mr. Hoffler is one of our county commissioners, so we are excited for him to come speak about his military experiences. It’s going to be a great month of presentations."
The library also offers pre-school storytime on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and Sense-Sational Storytime the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m. The Perquimans Page Turners Book Club meets monthly at the library on the second Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m.
The Perquimans County Library is located at 514 S Church St., Hertford. For more information call (252) 426-5319.