...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Representatives from United Methodist churches across eastern North Carolina join hands for a prayer prior to a vote on whether the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church should ratify decisions by nearly 250 UMC churches to disaffiliate from the conference.
Nearly 250 United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina — including five in Camden County and two in Perquimans County — are free to separate from the state conference of UMC churches following a special meeting in Fayetteville on Saturday.
The North Carolina Conference of UMC churches, meeting at Methodist University, overwhelming voted to ratify “disaffiliations” from the church at a special called conference. The vote was 957 in favor to only 165 opposed.
The move to disaffiliate from the UMC has been motivated largely by concerns over an anticipated loosening of the denomination’s strictures on same-sex marriage, ordaining LGBTQ pastors, and related issues of Scriptural authority and Biblical interpretation.
The UMC has not rescinded its official position that homosexual practice is “incompatible with Christian teaching” or made official provisions for ordaining pastors who are practicing homosexuals or permitting pastors to perform marriages of same-sex couples. But many observers believe those changes could be forthcoming.
The disaffiliations ratified Saturday take effect Dec. 31 as long as the church leaving the conference completes all parts of the agreement by that date. The 249 disaffiliating churches represent 32% of the congregations in the N.C. Conference and around 22 percent of the church’s membership.
Area churches that had already voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and affected by Saturday’s vote include New Hope and Woodland in Perquimans County, all five United Methodist churches in Camden County (Camden, McBride, Sharon, Trinity, and Wesley), and Dare County churches Bethany, Clarks Bethel, Duck and Mt. Carmel.
A process for disaffiliation was established by the 2019 General Conference of the United Methodist Church. Paragraph 2553 of the Book of Discipline, the denomination’s law and policy book, established terms and conditions for churches wishing to disaffiliate over matters of conscience related to human sexuality.
The sole purpose of Saturday’s special called session was to complete the process of ratifying the current requests for disaffiliation for churches that met established criteria by Oct. 10. That process required a two-thirds vote in favor of disaffiliation by a church’s membership and then ratification by a majority of church members attending Saturday’s annual conference.
Bishop Leonard E. Fairley, the episcopal leader of the North Carolina Conference, presided over Saturday’s meeting. Before announcing the results of the ratification vote, Fairley asked that people reach out and hold hands with the people around them while he prayed. He also requested that there be no applause or inappropriate displays of emotion when the vote tally was announced.
The Rev. Charles Michael Smith asked Fairley to rule on whether the conference could approve disaffiliation agreements for churches that were not based a disagreement with matters of human sexuality. Fairley has 30 days to make a ruling on that; his ruling will then go to the denomination’s Judicial Council, the church’s highest judicial body.
Most of the local church votes on disaffiliation were not unanimous. Fairley told UMC members “who feel disconnected and lost in this process” that the state conference “is committed to keeping them connected to the UMC,” according to an NC Conference press release.
“Persons in churches that voted to disaffiliate who wish to remain United Methodist can move their membership to another United Methodist Church or to the United Methodist Collective of North Carolina, a new faith community in the Conference, until they find a new church home,” the release states.
According to the release, the United Methodist Collective “is a hybrid mission congregation created to provide connection and resources related to worship, discipleship, mission, sacraments, and pastoral care for people living in areas where there may no longer be a United Methodist church after the disaffiliation process is complete.”
The North Carolina Conference is one of 54 conferences of the United Methodist Church in the U.S. It includes 56 counties in eastern North Carolina, from Elon to the coast and from the South Carolina border to the Virginia border.