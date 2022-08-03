Kansas voters created a political earthquake Tuesday when they overwhelming defeated an anti-abortion constitutional amendment that would have removed protections for abortion rights in the state.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley said Wednesday she is hearing similar rumblings across North Carolina in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn its Roe v. Wade ruling guaranteeing women the right to have an abortion.
Beasley, who supports a women’s right to an abortion, is facing off against Republican U.S. Rep Ted Budd in the November general election for an open U.S. Senate seat. On Wednesday, she made campaign stops in Camden, Hertford, Edenton and Windsor.
Unlike Kansas, North Carolina has no such ballot proposal in November. However, Beasley told around 50 supporters at the Camden Community Park that she believes the state’s voters overwhelming disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision.
Beasley, a former chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, noted that for almost 50 years Roe was clear that the constitution gave women the right to make their own reproductive decisions. A majority of the Supreme Court has now taken that right away, and voters aren’t happy, she said.
“We have seen such a huge outcry here in North Carolina,” Beasley said. “So many women and families are fearful, deeply disappointed and angry at the Supreme Court’s decision. People want to know that the next senator is going to fight hard to protect reproductive health so that families can make their own decisions.”
Beasley told supporters that since the Supreme Court’s decision “we are hearing a lot of horror stories” from women whose lives are at risk.
“Health care professionals are afraid to take care of them because they don’t know if their licenses will be at risk,” Beasley said.
Beasley said that her Republican opponent, Budd, supports a total ban on abortion with no exceptions.
“My opponent (Budd) supports a complete ban, even in the case of rape, incest or the risk to a women’s health,” Beasley said. “Ted Budd does not speak for North Carolina. This Budd is not for you.”
Beasley also suggested that the current court might not be done taking away constitutional rights.
“I think it is important to talk about constitutional rights,” Beasley said. “I have been a judge a long time and this is the first time in our nation’s history that a constitutional right has been taken away. It can certainly happen again.”
In response to a reporter’s question, Beasley did not directly say if she agreed or disagreed with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, which drew harsh condemnation from Beijing and Chinese nationalists. But she did say the United States will not be bullied by any nation.
“We are a strong country and we cannot be bullied,” Beasley said. “We have to do what is in the best interests of our own national security.”
Beasley called China the U.S.’ biggest economic competitor and lauded the recently passed CHIPS Act as a step toward reducing U.S. dependence on Chinese products.
The act, which President Biden is expected to sign, establishes the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit that provides $52 billion in subsidies as an incentive for manufacturers to produce more semiconductors. She said the act will bring jobs to North Carolina.
“It will bring good paying jobs to North Carolina, where we are building our own semiconductors,” Beasley said. “There is a whole tech hub here and we have the workers that are ready to do that type of work.”
Beasley also responded to a question about the N.C. State Board of Elections’ recent decision to recognize the Green Party, which means its Senate candidate, Matthew Hoh, will be on the November ballot.
Democrats are worried that Hoh could siphon off votes from Beasley and tilt the election to Budd.
Beasley responded by saying that her campaign is not going to let its “foot off the gas” until election day.
If elected, Beasley said she would like to be selected to the Judiciary, Energy and Agricultural committees in the Senate.
During her stop in Perquimans, Beasley visited Church Street Antiques in downtown Hertford. When she walked in the door, the business’s owner, Beverly Brickhouse, was shocked.
Brickhouse had received word days earlier Beasley would be stopping in. However, she said she had no idea how big a deal the Senate candidate’s visit would be.
“Oh, my God I had no idea how important she is,” Brickhouse said moments before Beasley showed up.
Waiting for Beasley’s arrival in the store were a group of supporters that included Beasley’s friends, interim Hertford Town Manager Janice McKenzie Cole and her husband, retired Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole.
After Beasley arrived, Brickhouse explained to the Senate candidate how she purchased the antique business 18 months ago in the middle of the pandemic. As she talked, Beasley listened attentively, asking questions about the challenges Brickhouse and other merchants are encountering.
“We are small and adorable and we have a couple of local artists we purchase from,” said Brickhouse, explaining the vintage gas pumps that grace her store’s windows.
“However, retail is difficult with prices soaring. But we negotiate prices and I even trade with some people,” she said.
Beasley said wherever she travels in the state, she hears from people who are struggling against higher prices.
“I want them to know that the next senator from North Carolina is going to fight really hard to make sure the Senate stands up” for them, she said. “... Unfortunately, Washington has failed a lot of families.”
Asked if lifting the tariffs imposed on China by former President Trump might be one way to fight inflation, Beasley suggested lifting tariffs is a complex issue.
“I know it’s really important for us to hold China accountable and I know the tariffs have been challenging for a lot of our farmers, and I think it is important for us to know how to navigate those waters as farmers need access to global markets,” she said.
Beasley has little faith in the Federal Reserve’s efforts to lower inflation by raising interest rates.
“I just know we should not leave it up to the Fed to lower inflation,” she said. “Congress really has to act as people are struggling with rising costs. So many corporations are price-gouging right now and making record profits. That’s why the passing of the CHIPS Act is so important. It will bring high paying jobs to North Carolina.”
Beasley contrasted her own support for the CHIPS Act with Budd’s vote against it.
“My opponent voted against the CHIPS Act and voted against bringing good paying jobs to North Carolina. He doesn’t speak for us here in the state,” she said.