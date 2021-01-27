*ALERT* Due to the impending inclement weather, the mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Perquimans County Recreation Center has been re-scheduled to Friday, January 29th.
A first dose Mass Vaccination Clinic will be held today, Thursday Jan 28, beginning at 9 a.m. until supplies are depleted.
The clinic will be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
Residents that are 65 and over, healthcare providers, and first responders are welcome to attend on a first come, first served basis. No registration is needed for first dose vaccination clinics.
“Wait times could be extended so we encourage you to bring snacks, bottled water, and a book or some form of entertainment to help with the wait,” Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said.
Two portable toilets have also been placed along the traffic route for your use. Please be patient with as these folks are working hard to ensure that all of residents receive their vaccination as quickly as possible.
If you received your first COVID vaccination earlier this month, please visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org to register for the second dose that will be administered soon.
For additional information, please visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org or through social media by visiting the Albemarle Regional Health Services or Perquimans County Emergency Services Facebook page.