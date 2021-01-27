*ALERT* Due to the impending inclement weather, the mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday at the Perquimans County Recreation Center has been re-scheduled to Friday, Jan. 29.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, due to the inclement weather that is forecasted for tomorrow and the concern for residents being on slick roads, ARHS has decided to postpone tomorrow’s clinic until Friday, January 29, 2021.
This clinic is for residents that are 65 and over and healthcare workers. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center located at 310 Granby Street in Hertford.
"This was a difficult decision to make but the safety of our residents is extremely important," Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said.
As a reminder, wait times could be extended, so we encourage you to bring snacks, bottled water, and a book or some form of entertainment to help with the wait.
Two portable toilets have also been placed along the traffic route for your use. We ask that you please be patient as we are working hard to ensure that all our residents receive their vaccination as quickly as possible.
If you received your first COVID vaccination earlier this month, please visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org to register for the second dose that will be administered soon.
For additional information, please visit the Albemarle Regional Health Services website at arhs-nc.org or through social media by visiting the Albemarle Regional Health Services or Perquimans County Emergency Services Facebook page.
Lastly, ignore the print edition story as it was published long before we knew that the mass vaccination clinic was to be rescheduled.