The Bethel, Belvidere, Durants Neck, Hertford, Intercounty and Winfall volunteer fire departments have continued to improve their service over the past several months, a press release from Perquimans Emergency Services states.
Here are a few highlights:
• All six fire departments entered into an automatic aid agreement saying they will respond with at least one engine 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to all reported structure fires in the neighboring fire district, provided they have equipment in service to respond.
As a result, the Office of State Fire Marshal, N.C. Department of Insurance has confirmed that if a fire department’s primary fire district has an area over 5 miles from their station, but the neighboring fire district has a fire station within 5 miles of that same area, then automatic aid for station location for that area can be applied. By applying this automatic aid area, the property owners will then receive the primary fire district's 5-mile district rating.
• All six fire departments are constantly maintaining/updating/replacing equipment.
• Durants Neck and Winfall Fire Departments have used the water-haul method to reduce their insurance ratings, which in turn lowered property insurance premiums.
• Other departments are in the process of undergoing the rigorous training and documentation needed to implement the water-haul method.
• Durants Neck Fire Department is actively raising funds and working to add a substation for its community.
• Bethel Fire Department is exploring options for adding a substation for its community.
For questions about individual insurance ratings or other matters about the volunteer fire departments in Perquimans County, fire chiefs can be reached at the following telephone numbers:
• Bethel Fire Department Chief Darren Saunders 252-333-7907
• Belvidere Fire Department Chief Lee Dail 252-331-3279
• Durants Neck Fire Department Chief Robert Eure 252-331-3640
• Hertford Fire Department Chief Drew Woodard 252-562-2070
• Intercounty Fire Department Chief Michael Cartwright 252-312-9504
• Winfall Fire Department Chief Corey Stallings 252-619-2203.