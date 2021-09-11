The Area Program on Aging is seeking more volunteers to deliver meals to the homes of older adults, saying its current number is about half its typical complement.
Laura Rollinson, director of volunteer services, explained that before the COVID-19 pandemic there were about 1,000 volunteers for the home-delivered meals program across the APA’s 10-county area.
During the pandemic that number plummeted to around 220.
Since then it has picked up somewhat to nearly 500, but program staff remain concerned about the number of volunteers.
“We have about half the volunteers that we had when the program was running smoothly,” Rollinson said.
The program has had to cut back to three days of delivery. Participants still get five meals a week, with one hot meal and one cold meal being delivered on Mondays and Wednesdays.
A hot meal also is delivered on Fridays.
Gates and Chowan counties are among the most hard-pressed right now. Some volunteers are delivering meals two or three times a month to make up for the shortage of helpers.
The goal is to return to five days a week of deliveries, Rollinson said.
The program, which is part of the Area Program on Aging administered through the Albemarle Commission, serves Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Washington and Tyrrell counties.
Administrators with the home delivered meals program have noted that since the beginning of the pandemic there has been an increase of more than 60 percent in the need for home delivered meals. At the same time, many volunteers have stepped back because of being at high-risk for COVID or living with someone who is.
Program staff have noted the gap between the need and the number of volunteers available strains the program’s ability to expand and meet the growing needs of older adults in the community.
Those interested in volunteering in any of these counties may contact Laura Rollinson at 252-404-7091 or lrollinson@accog.org.