...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Voters seeking to cast their ballot at the West Hertford precinct on Tuesday should be advised that their polling place has moved.
The polling place for the West Hertford precinct has been relocated to the Perquimans County Department of Social Services Building.
The building's address is 103 Charles Street, but voting will take place in a section of the building that will be accessed by a rear entrance. Curbside voting also will be set up in a parking lot behind the building.
All other precinct polling places will remain the same.
Perquimans voters are going to the polls Tuesday to elect three members of the six-member county Board of Education.
Republican voters will also be taking part in their party's primary to choose nominees for a host of local, state and federal offices. GOP voters will be choosing their party's choice for U.S. Senate and Congress in the 1st U.S. House District. They'll also be picking a nominee for one N.C. Supreme Court seat, two N.C. Appellate Court seats, state Senate in the 1st Senate District, district court judge and district attorney.
Registered Democratic voters have fewer contested primaries to decide: U.S. Senate and Congress in the 1st House District.
Polls will open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Early voting is going on now and continues this week at the Perquimans Board of Elections office from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of candidates for either party primary.
Other polling places open on Tuesday include:
• East Hertford: Perquimans County Courthouse, 128 Church St., Hertford
• Nicanor: Up River Friends Church, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere
• New Hope: Durants Neck Ruritan Building, 2151 New Hope Road, Hertford
• Belvidere: Belvidere Ruritan Community Building, 1504 Belvidere Road, Belvidere