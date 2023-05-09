Voters in Elizabeth City, Edenton, Hertford and Winfall will have to produce photo identification to cast a ballot in this fall’s municipal elections. But there aren’t any procedures yet in place for local election offices to help voters without a picture ID obtain one.

The Republican-majority N.C. Supreme Court last week upheld a photo voter identification law passed almost five years ago that previous court rulings had struck down as being racially biased. Shortly after the Supreme Court’s ruling the N.C. Board of Elections said that a voter ID will be required beginning with this fall’s municipal elections across the state.