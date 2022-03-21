Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, addresses the Edenton Rotary Club in Edenton, Thursday. Waldrum talked about the impending rebranding of Vidant and the Brody School as ECU Health.
EDENTON — The top official at Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine discussed the impending rebranding of the two health organizations as ECU Health during a visit with the Edenton Rotary Club this week.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, attended the Rotary meeting along with Vidant Chowan Hospital President Brian Harvill on Thursday.
“Every time I visit Edenton, I’m reminded that Vidant Chowan is one of the most important parts of this community,” Waldrum told the Rotarians. “Edenton and the surrounding towns have a great hospital where they can deliver babies, receive high-quality care and build their sense of community. We value the role of rural hospitals and that is why it is so important for us to have conversations about how we can best deliver health care across the region.”
Waldrum noted that Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine have worked collaboratively for years. But their rebranding as ECU Health, expected to begin in May, will help them work under a “shared brand to provide streamlined care across the hospital system,” he said.
Waldrum described ECU Health as “the natural culmination” of Vidant Health and the Brody School’s long partnership and shared mission to improve health in the region.
He said ECU Health plans to build on programs such as The MOTHeRS Project, a grant-funded program through ECU that connects mothers in rural areas to resources for nutrition, behavioral health needs and maternal fetal medicine. The program, which is just beginning at Vidant Chowan, highlights the importance of collaboration to solve complex health issues in the region, he said.
“Having babies and being able to give birth here is really important to Edenton,” Waldrum said. “Babies that are born here are more likely to stay here when they grow up. We want to support that in an innovative way by providing access to care that meets the community’s need.”
Waldrum described The MOTHeRS Project as “a great example of how Brody, Vidant and the future ECU Health will tackle complex challenges and bring a higher quality of care to the region.”
Waldrum also discussed Vidant Health’s economic impact in the region. He noted the Greenville-based health care system has more than 13,500 employees and a $4 billion economic impact on the region.
In Edenton, Vidant Chowan employs more than 500 and has a $61.3 million impact on the local economy, he said.