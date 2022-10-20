Some 250 Perquimans County residents kicked it into high gear Saturday for the Open Door Food Pantry’s 1.5-mile Walk for Hunger.
Although totals are not complete yet, Walk for Hunger Chair Dina Hurdle expects donations to the fundraiser for the food pantry will exceed its $20,000 goal.
Bobby Layden emceed Saturday’s event and got the crowd fired up. Pastor Gene Tyson of Hertford United Methodist Church then led walkers in a prayer before they set off.
Holding the Open Door Food Pantry banner, the Perquimans County High School Pirate football team led the way from the Perquimans County Library, down Church Street toward the new S-Bridge, and back.
“It’s a beautiful morning for a walk,” said Albemarle Soundings publisher Julia Stapleton, who was walking with her puppy, Sunshine. “This is a wonderful community event.”
While previous Walks for Hunger focused on Hertford, this year’s event was the first to seek countywide participation.
“I am still so excited about Saturday’s participation, especially from the schools and the community in general,” Hurdle said. “What wonderful community support. Having the football team wearing their jerseys, lead us off and to have so many students, school staff, churches, individuals and the excitement of everyone was beyond our expectations.”
Following up on the success of Saturday’s Walk for Hunger, Hurdle said she’s already thinking about the Open Door’s next event, the annual Turkey Drop next month.
Funds raised from the Walker for Hunger help support the Open Door Food Pantry’s efforts to fight food insecurity in Perquimans as well as raise awareness about the issue. Open Door served 2,325 individuals in 2021 and thus far this year, the all-volunteer organization has served 1,146 individuals.
The food and personal hygiene supplies the Open Door distributes in Perquimans are donated by individuals, local churches, Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, and a variety of grants.
“We are so blessed to be able to receive weekly surplus foods from the Hertford Food Lion and Dollar General,” Hurdle said. “We are starting to receive donations from regional agencies who have heard about our local pantry and the work we are doing and have surplus resources to share.”
According to Hurdle, grants have allowed the Open Door to focus on specific needs such as helping those with health challenges. The food pantry can distribute simple things like bottle openers and flip-top can openers to safety aids for use in the kitchen or the home.
“We have been able to provide personal care kits, monthly meal bags which contain a recipe with all ingredients to prepare the meal, with items from the food pantry, and nutritional snacks for our local schools’ summer programs and for our clients,” said Hurdle.
Clients of The Open Door can receive food from the food pantry every four weeks, or about once a month. To be eligible, participants have to supply the following information: a driver’s license or picture identification card for the head of the household and all adult members of the household.
In addition, the address on the ID card must be a current Perquimans County address. If not, an alternative proof of address will be required. Examples of alternative proof would be a utility bill, bank statement or government mail.
For more information about the Open Door Food Pantry’s services, go to perquimansopendoor.com or call 252-316-1562. The food pantry is located at 220 D U.S. Highway 17 South, Hertford.