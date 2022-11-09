Perquimans County officials are joining their counterparts in Chowan and Gates counties in taking a second look at the county’s waste-hauling contract.

County commissioners showed no enthusiasm for revising the contract at their meeting Monday night, but agreed to take a closer look at a request from Republic — the firm that hauls solid waste for the three counties — to increase its rates. The company also wants to switch from the current per-mile rate in its contract to a new per-minute rate.