Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High near 75F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
A shower is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 9 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...through Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
**TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 460 miles southwest of Ocean City MD or about 340 miles
southwest of Norfolk VA
- 33.0N 80.0W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia will continue to track northeast along the
South Carolina coast early Thursday morning. Idalia will make its
closest approach Thursday afternoon as a tropical storm as it tracks
just to the south of Cape Lookout.
Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop by Thursday
morning for coastal and inland Currituck County as well as the
Currituck Sound. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these
areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation
and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the
coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Strong winds
could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong onshore
winds are expected to lead to areas of minor to locally moderate
coastal flooding.
Heavy rain bands from Idalia will move in overnight and will continue
through Thursday evening. There will likely be a sharp rainfall
gradient across the local area as high pressure over the Great Lakes
builds south and east on Thursday. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is
forecast near and south of the Virginia North Carolina border. Locally
higher amounts are possible, especially along and south of the Virginia
North Carolina border where a Flood Watch has been issued.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by early Thursday
with strong winds lasting into early Friday. Seas build to 7 to
12 feet on Thursday and remain elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* SURGE:
Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result
in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and
businesses near the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and
piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential
impacts include:
- Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift
currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken
foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across FAR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND
EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and
property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a
safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 530 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...Through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Miles Gavis instructs Adilene Hernandez-Ramos on proper swim technique during last year’s Water Turtles Program at the Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.
Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation
A Perquimans County Schools program that has taught thousands of children how to swim will continue, thanks to a $7,000 donation from two local partners who help the Perquimans County Schools Foundation fund it.
ECU Health Chowan Hospital community benefit grants program and Avangrid Renewables recently presented a check for $7,000 to Yvonne Honza, vice president of the Perquimans Schools Foundation. The check will support the foundation’s Water Turtles Program, which has provided swim lessons to 2,100 kindergartners at Perquimans Central School since 2010.