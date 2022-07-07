The 2022 version of Perquimans baseball achieved something that even the late Jim “Catfish” Hunter just missed out on in his playing days at the school.
The Pirates won a second straight state title.
The Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher came very close to the feat in his high school career. The Pirates reached the state title game for a second year in a row in 1964, but those Pirates weren’t able to win the final game.
Instead, it was Justin Roberson, Hunter’s great-nephew, who helped lead the Pirates to that second consecutive title as the team’s head coach in 2022.
“Those kids have been taught that story from the time they were little,” Roberson said. “‘This is your opportunity’ and even going into this year, ‘This is our chance to make history’ and with that comes a lot of pressure for both the players and coaches. They were able to handle that pressure and perform.”
Roberson, 37, was not yet born when Hunter pitched for the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. While he did attend Hunter’s Hall of Fame induction in 1987, he says he was too young to remember much of what happened.
But the coach, who just finished his 10th season as the Pirates’ leader, has had plenty of memories.
Hunter, who died in 1999 after his battle with ALS, coached Roberson’s little league teams, and he would be right across the street when the school bus dropped Roberson off at his grandmother’s house.
Roberson said he spent a lot of time at his great-uncle’s house.
“Growing up, we never saw him as this famous million-dollar man,” Roberson said. “We saw him as ‘Uncle Jimmy’ because that’s the way he acted.”
The family links between this year’s championship-winning team and outstanding Pirate teams of the past don’t stop there.
Roberson’s dad, Edgar Roberson, played for the Pirates back in the day and was an assistant coach for the softball team in the 1990s that featured Roberson’s sister and current Perquimans head volleyball coach Kristie Thach.
The Roberson and Thach family ties get even stronger when it comes to the 2022 Pirates.
This year’s team included senior Tanner Thach and freshman Maddux Thach. Both are the sons of Kristie and Richard Thach, who was Roberson’s head coach before he graduated from Perquimans in 2002. Richard Thach also was an assistant coach on this year’s team.
It was really the first time Tanner and Maddux ever played on the same team. Their father, Richard, joked it was nice not to have to call them over to two different fields for the first time.
Tanner and his dad already got a taste of a state championship last season, but the 1A state player of the year acknowledged how much more special it was to do it with his brother the second time.
“Especially that he was able to be a big part through the whole season and in the state championship,” Tanner said. “To share it with him was awesome and I know we’ll both remember that for the rest of our lives.”
Other Pirates from this year’s team also have family connections to the school’s storied baseball past.
Jett Winslow and Macon Winslow, who are not related, are the latest members of several generations of their families to put on a Perquimans baseball uniform.
Macon, who just finished his junior season as an all-state catcher, grew up knowing about the experiences his dad, Leary, and grandfather, Ray, had.
Ray was a Pirate in the 1960s and Leary graduated from Perquimans in 1997 before playing at Barton. He, like Macon, was a catcher.
“Obviously, I want to be like my dad because he’s my hero and I have looked up to him my whole life,” Macon said. “To be in his shoes, play his position behind the plate, it’s just been kind of like a dream to me just to follow behind him.”
Macon also noted how much he’s looked up to Trot Nixon.
Nixon is another major league connection to the Perquimans program. The former longtime Boston Red Sox player is Macon’s second cousin. He noted that Nixon’s No. 7 jersey was hung in his crib after he was born.
Trot Nixon is the son of Dr. Billy Nixon, Macon’s great-uncle who played for Perquimans in the 1960s.
Billy Nixon was just one of Leary Nixon’s uncles to play for Perquimans at some point. Leary said that family history led him to want to be a part of the program as well.
Leary said he never wanted to be the kind of dad that pushed his son into baseball. However, it’s been great to see his son continue the family tradition of playing for the Pirates.
“I’m probably more proud of the man he’s become because of baseball and Perquimans baseball than I am so much of his individual accomplishments on the field,” Leary said.
Then there’s the other Winslow family’s involvement with the Pirates.
Jett, another all-state Pirate, just finished his final season with Perquimans while his dad Jeffery, an assistant coach, coached him for the last time.
Jett’s grandfather Wayne Winslow was also on the 1963 and 1964 teams with Hunter, so up until when the Pirates defeated Cherryville on June 4, there was some internal family debate about which was the better team.
“It was phenomenal,” Wayne said, of seeing his son and grandson win another state title. “I’ve been telling them, I said, ‘Look, we were a better team than you boys. The only way that you can prove that you are a better team is to go back-to-back. If you go back-to-back, I will publicly pronounce you as the better team.’”
“So yeah, he’s admitted that,” Jeffery joked.
Jett, who will continue playing baseball at Apprentice School next year, said it was fun to have his dad, who played for Perquimans from 1988-91, be an assistant coach for him.
“I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” Jett said. “He was definitely able to switch from being a dad to being a coach at the same time and it was a good combination. And it definitely made me a better player.”
There are a handful of other family connections on this year’s team.
Colby Brown, who just graduated, is cousins with rising junior Collin Roberts. His dad, Lyl, also is a former Pirate. Then there were brothers Mason Byrum and Trenton Byrum, who graduated this year. Also, Eli Gregory, who also just graduated, is the son of Dan Gregory, an assistant coach.
“Graduating, there’s a lot of people who say, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get out of here’ or you graduate and a lot of people say, ‘I can’t wait to get back here,’” Roberson said. “And I was one of the ones who wanted to come back.
“A lot of the kids that are playing here, their parents made that same decision to come back,” he continued. “It’s special when they learn it at such a young age. They grow up wanting to be a Pirate and that’s the most special part of it.”