Hal Weatherman

Hal Weatherman addresses the March 30 Convention of the Perquimans County Republican Party.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — GOP lieutenant governor candidate Hal Weatherman told Perquimans Republicans last week that he supports more opportunities for North Carolinians to pursue careers in the trades.

“There is dignity in work,” said Weatherman, who spoke at the Perquimans GOP Convention on Thursday. He previously spoke to Pasquotank Republicans in February.