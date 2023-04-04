HERTFORD — GOP lieutenant governor candidate Hal Weatherman told Perquimans Republicans last week that he supports more opportunities for North Carolinians to pursue careers in the trades.
“There is dignity in work,” said Weatherman, who spoke at the Perquimans GOP Convention on Thursday. He previously spoke to Pasquotank Republicans in February.
Weatherman, who served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and previously worked for Forest’s mother, GOP Congresswoman Sue Myrick, said he became angry when he heard Gov. Roy Cooper during the COVID-19 pandemic referring to some jobs as “non-essential.”
Weatherman pointed out that the lieutenant governor serves on both the State Board of Education and State Board of Community Colleges and said, if elected, he would work with the boards “to remove the stigma that society has put on people who work with their hands.”
Weatherman said he not only wants individuals to be self-sufficient; he believes the state should be, too. He said he got tired of hearing Cooper beg the federal government and non-governmental organizations at pandemic-related press conferences to provide more masks because North Carolina didn’t have enough.
North Carolina should be able to take care of itself, Weatherman said.
Dependency on China for manufactured goods is not only an economic issue but also a national security issue, he said.
“Let’s make our people self-sufficient,” Weatherman said. “Let’s make our state self-sufficient.”
State Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, also spoke at Thursday’s GOP Convention in Perquimans. He also spoke at Pasquotank’s Republican convention last month.
Sanderson said the state Senate is currently awaiting the arrival of a budget from the House. He said the governor sent his budget a couple of weeks ago but it went where it’s always gone since Cooper took office in 2017: the bottom of Republican lawmakers’ desk drawer. Sanderson quipped that legislators didn’t want to disappoint Cooper by doing anything different with his budget proposal this year.
Sanderson said he believes the state Supreme Court will finally allow implementation of voter ID in the state. He also believes the court will allow the state to return to a congressional redistricting map previously overturned by the court. The previous state Supreme Court described the map Sanderson alluded to an “extreme partisan gerrymander” designed to give Republicans an unfair advantage. The current map used last November elected seven Democrats and seven Republicans to Congress.
Sandy Smith, a Republican candidate who lost to Greene County Democrat Don Davis in the 1st District Congressional race, also spoke at Thursday’s GOP convention. She told fellow Republicans that it’s great to have Sanderson representing the region in Raleigh.
Smith said Republicans have been moving in the right direction in the 1st Congressional District. She said she is prepared to run a third time for the congressional seat in 2024 and this time — once the state Supreme Court allows the Legislature to draw the districts as it sees fit — believes she will win.
“We are going to win in November 2024,” Smith said.
Smith said she’s glad to see North Carolina legislators introducing legislation to ban abortions. She said Republicans need to continue to stand for life and also for parents having a choice in their child’s education.
Smith also said she appreciates the hard work being done by party leaders in Perquimans.
Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson talked to the convention about being named as an officer of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
Nelson said North Carolina has a strong state association of county commissioners.
”The legislators will listen to the association,” Nelson.
The Perquimans County Marine Industrial Park is going to bring good jobs to the area, Nelson said.
Nelson also mentioned that the county has been awarded $40 million in state grant funding for construction of the new intermediate school but still needs $20 milllion. If the county had to borrow $20 million it would require eight cents on the property tax rate to cover the debt service for 30 years, he said.
So it’s important for the state to provide additional grant funding, Nelson said, and he added that he is confident Sanderson will be able to help with that.
Nelson thanked the audience for supporting him and enabling him to serve the county.