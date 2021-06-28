North Carolina's vaccine lottery may be helping convince more residents in the region to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Albemarle Regional Health Services released data Friday showing the number of first doses of vaccine administered and the number of residents becoming fully vaccinated last week nearly doubled from the week before.
Despite the boost in vaccinations, ARHS also announced Friday that five more residents of the eight-county region died of complications from COVID-19: four in Chowan County and one in Camden County. Two-hundred seventy-seven residents of the eight-county region have now died from COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.
ARHS' data indicates the eight-county agency and its health partners administered 1,474 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine through Thursday of last week. That compares to 783 first doses administered the week before and 782 administered the week before that.
The same was true with second doses of Moderna and Pfizer or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine: ARHS and its partners administered 2,329 through Thursday. That compares to 1,263 second doses and J&J single doses the week before and 1,180 doses the week before that.
The boost in vaccinations raises the number of first doses administered in the region to 72,230, which is nearly 53% of all persons 12 and older. The number of persons in the region now fully vaccinated rose to 70,294, which is just over 51.5% of those 12 and older.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said in an email Saturday that the agency held a number of larger vaccination events last week but "certainly the lottery is a good incentive" for those deciding now to get vaccinated.
"Hopefully more people will be moved to get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," he said.
The boost in vaccinations follows Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement several weeks ago of a new statewide vaccination lottery. The state plans to award $1 million prizes to four state residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first drawing in the lottery was held June 23 and drawings will continue every other week until Aug. 4. Cooper said at an event last week that the name of the first lottery winner will be announced soon.
In addition to the four $1 million lottery prizes, the state also plans to award $125,000 college scholarships to four people between the ages of 12 and 17 who’ve received at least one dose of vaccine. The scholarship may be used at any college of the student's choosing.
While everyone who’s already gotten a dose of vaccine is eligible for the lottery prizes, those getting their first dose after Cooper's initial lottery announcement will have their name entered in the lottery twice. The goal is to get more people to get vaccinated.
The Associated Press reported Friday that fewer than half of North Carolinians eligible to get a COVID-19 shot are fully vaccinated, ranking the state 12th-worst in the country in vaccines administered per capita.
While the lottery appears to be helping boost vaccinations in the region, it's not having the same effect statewide as yet. According to the AP, only 118,000 residents, about 1% of the state's population, have gotten a first dose of the vaccine in the two weeks since Cooper announced the lottery.
ARHS continues to offer the vaccine by appointment at its eight health departments.
ARHS said the Camden resident who died from COVID was also over 65 and three of the four Chowan residents who died were. The fourth was between the ages of 25 and 49, the agency said. One of the deaths was reported at a long-care facility, ARHS said.
ARHS didn't identify the facility in its weekly update but the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' website shows the only residential care or nursing home facility in Chowan with any current COVID-19 cases is Chowan River Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. According to DHHS, Chowan River was reporting three COVID cases as of June 22, two involving residents and one involving a staff member. The long-term care facility also has reported one death, according to DHHS.
ARHS also said Friday that Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City-based nursing home, is reporting another outbreak of COVID. Currently two residents of the facility have tested positive for the virus, the agency said.
After reporting only eight new COVID-19 cases in the eight-county region the week before, ARHS reported 22 last week. The number of active cases also ticked upward. After reporting only 13 the week before, ARHS reported 25 active cases last week. Only Gates County had no active cases last week. Three counties had no active cases the week before.
The region's positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — still continued to fall, dipping to 1.74% for the week ending June 19. The number of COVID tests administered rose to 977, up from 927 for the week ending June 12.
ARHS said it continues its collaboration with OptumServe to operate free COVID-19 testing sites in Bertie, Hertford, Gates and Chowan counties. But as of Thursday, testing will no longer be available in Chowan or Gates.
Typically testing is available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call (877) 562-4850.